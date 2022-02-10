OSCODA – As a reminder, the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) will be meeting today (Wednesday), from 5-8 p.m.
The hybrid event, hosted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), will be conducted in-person in the Shoreline Players Community Theater – located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue in Oscoda Township – and will also be streamed live.
Each option is open to the public, and those interested in participating virtually, may register at https://ses-grp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Lo14gnhTDGxJsmK6ewffg.
The meeting will include updates from Air Force officials on the status of the PFAS remedial operations and maintenance efforts which are occurring at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda.
For additional details about the RAB meeting, or other WAFB-related items, visit the AFCEC website at https://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith.aspx.