LANSING – The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) has kicked off its search for the tree that will grace the Capitol grounds during the 2023 holiday season.
The DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree and, once again, those from the department are asking for the public’s assistance in spotting the perfect tree.
Over the last 36 years, trees have come from locations across Michigan – from backyards, to public land near highways and forests. Last year’s 63-foot spruce was donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, from St. Johns in the Lower Peninsula.
"Although it just stopped snowing, a Pure Michigan summer is quickly approaching and that is a great time for Michiganders to seek out the perfect tree," said DTMB Director Michelle Lange. "Each year, our team looks forward to selecting the state Christmas tree that becomes a destination for friends and families during the holiday season."
To be considered, trees need to meet the criteria listed below.
- Type: Spruce or fir.
- Size: At least 60 feet tall, with a maximum crown of 24 feet and a maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches.
- Access: Easy access to the road, with no interference from wires.
- Cost: Available at no cost.
Each year, the DTMB works with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing in late October. The journey will culminate with a tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17, at the 39th annual Silver Bells in the City event in downtown Lansing.
The deadline for tree nominations is Monday, Aug. 14. Individuals who wish to nominate a tree are asked to e-mail their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov.
Nominations can also be sent by mail, to:
Christmas Tree Search
Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget
Building Operations Division
P.O. Box 30026
Lansing, MI 48909.