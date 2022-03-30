TAWAS CITY – Tawas Community Concert Band (TCCB) will present a Spring Awards Concert “In the Spotlight” on Monday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Tawas Area High School “old” gym.
The concert will be led by Director/Conductor Brian Carter. All the musical selections for the evening are from internationally recognized award-winning movies, composers and performers, including:
• Highlights from EXODUS: Ernest Gold’s magnificent score for this 1960 movie received the Academy Award for best music score of a dramatic or comedy picture. Arranged by Alfred Reed, this compilation captures some of the dramatic moments from the movie, and features the Main Theme, which is the only instrumental song to ever receive the Grammy Award for Song of the Year.
• Somewhere: This song, from the Broadway musical and 1961 movie, West Side Story, composed by Leonard Bernstein, encompasses the ideals of love, forgiveness, hope and joy in its lyrics, melody and harmonies. Arranger Jay Bocook has included these themes in his arrangement, along with an undercurrent of the tragedy which looms in the background.
• Sousa Palooza: What's better than a Sousa march? The answer is: bits and pieces from eight of his cherished marches! Arranger Michael Story’s medley which includes parts of Manhattan Beach; El Capitan; The Thunderer; High School Cadets; Washington Post; The Liberty Bell; Stars and Stripes Forever and Fairest of the Fair is always a crowd favorite.
• Crooners’ Serenade: Moondance by Van Morrison; I’ve Got You Under my Skin by Cole Porter, one of Frank Sinatra's signature songs; and Save the Last Dance for Me, introduced by “The Drifters” in 1960 are all favorites in the “oldies” genre. More recently, Michael Buble, well-loved Canadian singer, brought these three “oldies” back into focus in his own repertoire. Arranger Justin Williams has skillfully blended Mr. Buble’s arrangements in this medley using an astounding variety of textures and styles.
• Also in the playlist are the Beatles’ George Harrison’s Something; a medley from The Mandalorian; an arrangement of A-HA’s Take on Me; another medley from The Wizard of Oz and Suite in the Minor Mode.
The mission of the Tawas Community Concert Band (TCCB) is to support and encourage the performance of instrumental music in Northeastern Michigan. The band sets aside 50 percent of donations and gifts to fund its scholarship program, and this year five students from the area have been selected by the Scholarship Committee to receive scholarships to the Herter Band camp this summer. These talented students will be introduced and receive their awards during the concert.
In keeping with Michigan’s Public Health Advisory, the band strongly urges its guests to wear suitable masks while inside the facility.
For those interested in playing with the band, rehearsals are held on Mondays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Tawas Area High School band room. All area musicians are invited to attend, and must be able to read music and have their own instrument. Rehearsals for the popular East Tawas City Park concerts in the summer will begin on April 25. For further information, contact board members Mona Friske, president, at mlfriske76@gmail.com or Paul Crumley, publicity, at pcrumley48@gmail.com, or by phone at 989-254-8893.