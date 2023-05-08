TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area hadn’t been able to play a baseball game in quite some time entering Thursday’s twinbill at Houghton Lake on Thursday. The Braves showed no signs of rust and were still able to take care of business over the Bobcats, winning both ends, 2-0 and 11-2.
“We hadn’t played in awhile, as we had our previous three double headers rained out,” head coach Shane Plank said. “Felt like we hadn’t played in a month. It was good to come home with two wins.”
In game one, Ethan Hedglin tossed a no-hitter, and struck out 13 batters in six innings of work.
The offense had Jake Hazen get two hits and three steals, Cooper Gorman had two hits and one RBI, Granite Barringer had one triple and scored twice and Kadin Bellinger had one hit and one RBI.
“Ethan was great,” Plank said. “They had a couple runners reach base due to a few errors. Other then that, Houghton Lake didn’t hit the ball hard. He was getting ahead on the count and didn’t allow a walk the entire game. He kept us in the game as our bats were silent. We were able to scratch out two runs and come away with the win.”
In game two, Evan Mochty took his turn dominating opposing hitters. He went six innings and gave up two earned runs on one hit and seven strikeouts.
Barringer had a triple, two singles and drove in one run and Hazen had a double, a single and one RBI.
“Evan pitched good, only allowing one hit,” Plank said. “He pitched out of a couple jams. Our offense came alive, as we scored a run in every inning.”
Tawas heads to Hillman today (Wednesday), plays John Glenn at Dow Diamond in Midland on Friday, is at home against AuGres on Saturday and hosts Mio on May 18.