OSCODA – The Oscoda girls soccer team hosted Pinconning on Monday, May 15. They turned out to be quite the even match, as the two sides played to a 0-0 tie on the Lady Owls’ senior night.
“This game turned out to be the most physical of the season so far,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “The girls were absolutely up to the task. As our struggle to get quality shots still haunts us, the girls did spend the majority of the game in Pinconning’s end.”
And despite not being able to find the back of the net, the coach found plenty of performances that she liked.
“Nichole Leesburg, Andrea Lopez- Martinez, Colbie Kruse, Sophia Livvix, and Emma Lukach proved a formidable wall for us,” Byrne said. “There was a lot of action in the midfield with Jessica Montgomery, Maddie Allan, Marley Watson and Jenalee Kotula pushing and keeping the ball in Pinconning’s end. Alyvia Proe, Maiya Dettmer, and Hannah Williams were relentless in their pursuit to find the net.
“As I mentioned this game started and ended as a physical one, however, the girls were never intimidated and I am proud to see them fight through it and continue to bring the pressure,” she added. “We will continue to progress and work on scoring chances to be prepared (for future games).”
Oscoda (2-9-1 overall) heads to Ogemaw Heights today (Wednesday) to open up play in a Division 3 district. A win there puts them in the semifinals on Tuesday against the winner of a game between Standish-Sterling and Essexville-Garber.