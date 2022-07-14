MACKINAC ISLAND – Mackinac Island, a designated National Landmark in Michigan that has drawn visitors for centuries, announced last week it has been named the Best Island in the Continental U.S. in the 2022 World’s Best Awards from Travel + Leisure.
“We are elated to be recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure for this prestigious award,” said Tim Hygh, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau executive director. “Mackinac Island is a destination full of character that has made it a nostalgic place people keep coming back to time and time again. This accolade is not only a testament to the charm of the island, but the incredible community and businesses that make this destination so special.”
Although it measures less than five square-miles, Mackinac Island is a cherished Midwest treasure, earning its coveted status as the “Jewel of the Great Lakes.” From unparalleled scenery to classic old-time charm, this signature Michigan destination has dazzled tourists and residents alike for centuries. The island achieved its status as a horse-drawn community in 1895 when automobiles were banned. Today, the island is home to more than 500 horses during peak season when Mackinac Island Carriage Tours has the largest working draft horse herd in the world.
The island’s rich history, unique attractions, and delicious trademark fudge all contribute to its award-winning reputation. In addition to this latest World’s Best Awards achievement, Mackinac Island has garnered an impressive collection of accolades including being named a top U.S. island by TripAdvisor and USA Today.
Following two years of modified travel seasons amid the pandemic, Mackinac Island is ushering in new life to the island by welcoming back acclaimed events such as the Lilac Festival and Fudge Festival in a big way this summer. The tourism bureau is also continuing to encourage visitors to enjoy the natural wonders of the island including distinctive natural rock formations, scenic waterfront vistas, iconic landmarks, and historic sites.
Each year, Travel + Leisure – the largest travel media brand in the United States – partners with research firm M&RR to invite its nine million readers to participate in a survey on the top destinations, properties, and more, which go on to inform the coveted World’s Best Awards rankings. The 2022 awards include categories ranging from the World’s Best hotel, island, cities, cruise ships, and more.
The full list of the 2022 World’s Best Awards winners can be found in the August 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure, as well as online at travelandleisure.com.
For more information, visit mackinacisland.org.