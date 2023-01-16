OSCODA – One was a program record for a team. The other, for an individual. The Tawas Area boys’ basketball team drilled home 22 three pointers on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in their road game at Oscoda, and senior Ethan Hedglin sent home 10 treys alone, as the Braves had more than enough to defeat their rivals Owls for the fourth straight time, 86-31.
“Our ball movement was really good, I don’t think we took very many bad shots, maybe a couple, if that, and then we shot it really well,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “That is one thing that we know we are capable of is shooting the ball really well on some nights and we had one of those nights.”
The three pointer party began with the Braves’ first basket, as Jake Look sent one through from straight-on. Alex Kaems also hit two in the quarter and Ethan Hedglin hit three from behind the arc, including one to cap the opening frame, making it 25-5.
The Owls showed some signs of life in the opening moments of the second, getting a Michael Myles three from the left corner and two pointers by Thad Spragg Connor McNichol to pull within 25-12.
Look hit his second three of the night to make it 28-12 though, and Hedglin would go on to make an impressive five three pointers the rest of the frame, giving him eight at the half and more importantly, giving his team a commanding 48-16 lead at the half.
“We shot it really well, probably 90-percent of our shots were open, all of mine were,” Hedglin said. “That was really fun, a really good game. It is always fun beating Oscoda.”
In the third, Evan Mochty got in on the three point fun, hitting two early on for a 54-18 lead. Hedglin would hit two more, giving him what is believed to be a program record 10 threes in the game, before giving way to the bench for the rest of the night.
Tawas led 70-24 entering the fourth and still hit three more treys in the final quarter, despite mostly using reserve players.
“We were 22-of-36 from the three point line, which is really quite incredible,” Kaems said. “I’ve been around since the 1996 season and I’ve never seen a team shoot like we did this game. That is three nights (in a row), we held Ogemaw to 32, Hale to 22 and 31 against Oscoda. I think defensively our rotations are pretty good and we are limiting second chances.”
Oscoda meanwhile was understandably disappointed with how things went.
“I certainly was not happy with our defense at all,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “I thought offensively we took some bad shots that allowed them to get runouts. We tried to make some adjustments at halftime, but sometimes you have to tip your hat. They are a good team offensively and hit the shots that were open and I don’t think we did a very goo job of closing out on them.”
The two teams will face off again later this season, and could potentially meet in district action as well. Poland will have his team working hard to make sure the next meeting is a closer one.
“I certainly hope so,” he said. “We are young, so I don’t think we do a very good job of making sure every possession is played like it is your last. It is only a 32 minute game and you have to play very hard, you have to take the best shots possible, move the ball, get back in transition and if you jog down or are flat footed, they are going to make you pay for it. If we don’t fix that, we are going to have a hard time competing. I think we can compete with them, but we have a long ways to go right now.”
For Tawas, Hedglin finished with 30 points, going 10-of-12 from three and he also had six rebounds. Alex Kaems had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds, Granite Barringer knocked down 13 points, Look had 11 points and seven assists, Mochty added 10 points and five assists, JT Bond and Robert Jenkins both came off the bench to hit threes in the fourth quarter and finish with three points each and Vinnie Frank was able to score two points.
The Owls saw McNichol score 14 points, Gage Woodward and Myles put in six points apiece and Spragg and Blake Mallak had two points apiece. Dreyton Williams chipped in with one point.
The Braves also took down visiting Hale on Monday, Jan. 9, 65-22.
Tawas led 15-8, 37-16 and 53-24 after the quarter breaks.
Kaems had five threes and finished with 17 points, Look netted 14, Barringer was able to score 13, Hedglin and Frank netted six points each, Mochty had five and Sherman Hayes was able to score four. Barringer also had nine rebounds, Look dished out six assists and Frank tracked down 10 boards.
“It was nice this past week to have all of our seniors in the lineup and even though Vinnie Frank and Evan Mochty are dealing with injuries, gave us great minutes and production,” Kaems said. “We took really good care of the ball and our passing and decision making offensively was really good. We kept both opponents in single digits with their offensive rebounding. That has been a focus of ours moving forward. If we can keep our turnovers and offensive rebounds allowed to single digits, that creates big possession differential for us that is a big advantage.
Tawas (6-3 overall) was up at Alpena on Monday, hosts Beaverton today (Wednesday) and stays at home on Tuesday to take on Pinconning.