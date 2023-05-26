The following is the first of a two-part story on the May 17 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. It summarizes the updates on the remedial investigation (RI) and interim remedial action (IRA) work at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda – in response to the site’s per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination – as well as the state’s concerns with how the Air Force (AF) is handling portions of this process. Next week’s story will center on some of the concerns shared by community members at the meeting, such as those involving their request to prioritize additional IRAs.
OSCODA – RAB Member Beth Place, who is the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) project manager for WAFB, discussed some of the recent issues the state has with the work being conducted by the AF.
For one, she said that EGLE noticed there was a gap in the fieldwork, beginning in April, and that the AF won’t be starting this back up again until early June. “We have concern that will cause delays in the PFAS RI.”
Another concern relates to the Aircraft Alert Area (AAA) IRA.
As reported, this site is situated near a PFAS plume within the northern portion of the WAFB boundary, and the purpose of the IRA is to hydraulically control the highest concentrations of PFAS migrating toward Van Etten Lake (VEL). Similar to prior projects, it will feature a pump-and-treat system utilizing granular activated carbon. The plan is that once the water is treated, it will be returned to the aquifer via infiltration trenches.
However, “Air Force does not want to participate in our substantive requirements process,” Place said.
“And so that’s the process that’s in place, in lieu of the federal government getting a permit within the state,” she advised. “Our Water Resources Division [WRD] has a substantive requirements process, so we make sure that they meet all the reporting requirements and follow state law through this process. And Air Force has declined to participate in that.”
In the past, though, she said that the AF did take part in this with the IRAs for the former fire training area (FT-02) and the central treatment system (CTS) at WAFB. She believes that the Mission Street system is covered under a substantive requirements document (SRD), as well. “So we just wanted to mention that we have significant concerns with that.”
Place pointed out that EGLE’s WRD and Remediation and Redevelopment Division (RRD) provided concurrence with the AF’s groundwater (GW) infiltration gallery for the AAA IRA, based on an SRD being issued and negotiated – which allows EGLE to track if any PFAS concentrations being discharged back into the environment, after going through a treatment system, meet state standards.
An update on the RI and IRA at the former base was given by Aerostar SES LLC Project Manager Paula Bond, a recap of which appears later in this story. But as it relates to Place’s remarks, similar thoughts were echoed by other attendees of the meeting – which was held in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, and also offered virtually.
RAB Member Rex Vaughn said that he’s extremely puzzled as to why there’s any stalemate between EGLE and the AF over the SRDs for this IRA. He noted that SRDs have been around for a long time, and the AF has always negotiated with the state to put one in place. “Why is it different this time, that you can’t come to terms?”
“So under CERCLA, we are exempt from permitting,” said RAB Government Co-Chair Steven Willis, referencing the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.
Although they have to comply with the substantive requirements of a permit, “we are not required to get a permit,” said Willis, who is the program manager/Base Realignment and Closure environmental coordinator for the AF Civil Engineer Center.
“The Air Force has agreed to SRDs in the past, but our attorneys have said we are not going to continue to do that,” he went on. However, the AF will work with EGLE to identify the substantive requirements and strive to meet those. “So we won’t have an SRD, but we will meet the general intent of an SRD.”
He added that they fully expect the discharge requirements for this treatment system to be much lower than that for the current systems.
“The existing SRDs give you guys a lot of leeway as to how poorly you can operate and still be in compliance,” Vaughn replied.
Although Willis said that he wouldn’t use those words, he did comment that the discharge levels are fairly high.
RAB Member William Gaines asked how the SRDs differ from the Applicable or Relevant and Appropriate Requirements (ARARs), to which Willis said that he would provide a response upon confirming the distinction with an AF attorney.
Gaines argued that perhaps the two are different legally but, ethically, they certainly are not. His expectation, as an ex-Air Force Officer – and one who believes in the branch’s honor code – is that the AF will behave honorably. “I must confess that I’ve been terribly disappointed, but my expectation is that the Air Force will comply with the spirit, as well as the letters, of the regulation. Is that an unreasonable expectation?”
Willis answered that they intend to comply with the general requirements, which typically are identified in the ARARs. “But we do not intend to actually sign up for a permit; which, an SRD is a permit.”
Gaines said he maintained that the legality of it is one thing, the ethics of it are another, “and we really shouldn’t have to beg to get you to comply with the ethical way of doing business.”
As for EGLE’s input, Place mentioned the FT-02 and CTS discharge, saying that what they actually used for ARARs with these IRAs, was the SRD. This also included reporting requirements, where the AF had to make that discharge information publicly available.
Since they haven’t worked through what exactly it means to not have an SRD, she isn’t sure if this reporting will still happen.
Willis said that in the AAA IRA work plan, the AF has identified its goals for discharge, and he believes that they’ve also outlined a sampling program. “So it will mirror a lot of the requirements in the SRD.”
Joining the conversation remotely, was Charlie Bauer of EGLE’s WRD, who confirmed that SRDs are essentially permits.
“And they outline what the parameters are that can be discharged, and the reporting requirements to the state, so that we can track and make sure that those systems are working properly,” he said.
“It’s pretty typical,” he continued of the SRD process. “It’s a good framework, and we think it’s applicable to this IRA and this treatment system – as it is to FT-02 and the [CTS].”
Considering that things are at an impasse, though, “How are you going to resolve this?” Vaughn questioned.
“Well, like we resolve everything else – we’ll talk,” Bauer said of the two agencies.
He referenced comments from the meeting which, as he understood the AF to say, is that they’re willing to talk about the issue. “So we will work through it.”
“Correct,” Willis agreed.
Vaughn then asked if this could impact the implementation schedule of the AAA IRA.
Willis said that from the AF’s standpoint, they plan to keep moving forward and, as for the details surrounding the monitoring of the discharge, they will continue discussing this with EGLE. “But from my perspective, I don’t think this will stop us from building the system. I think we all agree that the system is needed.”
“Will the lack of an SRD be an issue on any other proposed IRAs or final solutions?” Vaughn asked. “Is it the intent of the Air Force to completely ignore them on everything you’re going to do in the next 20 years?”
The AF’s position is that they’re not required to get permits, and so they do not intend to enter into such an agreement, Willis said. “And we actually haven’t done that at any other installations.”
“But here at Wurtsmith and in the state of Michigan, it’s done on a routine basis. It’s also done on Superfund sites outside of DoD’s [Department of Defense] programs so, from our perspective, it’s not just being put on DoD; it’s something that happens within the state,” Place countered.
“Our attorneys are probably going to have to get together and discuss this, as well as project staff,” she also stated.
Bauer can speak for the WRD, she went on, “but my understanding is that without this SRD, we will not approve a [GW] discharge with the infiltration gallery.”
“So that puts a big lock on the ‘on’ switch,” Vaughn commented.
“Correct,” Place said. “But again, we’re hoping that we will be able to work it out because I don’t think either agency wants to see delays.”
RAB Community Co-Chair Mark Henry asked what may compel the AF to report the discharge on a regular basis, if they don’t plan to enter into an SRD.
Willis said that the Record of Decision (ROD) for this hasn’t been written yet, but that could be a place where the AF documents is sampling and recording plan.
In response to the AF not seeking a permit due to CERCLA, community member David Carmona pointed out that there are other intergovernmental agreement devices which can be used to accomplish the state requirements, without a permit or an SRD.
“Why don’t you use those other types of instruments that are available?” he asked, saying for instance that the AF utilizes these everyday, interfacing with state governments for aviation.
Citing such examples as memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and other letters of agreement, Carmona wondered what is prohibiting them from using such documents in this case, since they’re available AF-wide. “They create the same requirements, without the permitting and without the SRD.”
Another audience member, Kyle Jones, agreed and said that it’s exceedingly common for any governmental agency to enter into MOUs with state agencies or the office of the attorney general – which he thinks would also be a simple solution for the AAA IRA.
To the degree that the DoD or the AF has made an interpretation that an SRD is a permit, then as a responsible party, the AF is responsible for all the requirements under any law that applies to the site, Jones contends. That includes the WRD’s requirements, pursuant to Michigan law.
As for Bond’s update, she advised that the PFAS RI scoping, risk assessment work plan, biota sampling plan and final Uniform Federal Policy-Quality Assurance Project Plan (UFP-QAPP) have all been completed. “And currently, we are in the field data collection stage. And then eventually, once we collect all the data, we’ll move into the actual RI report.”
Bond shared that there have been conversations about the supplemental PFAS RI UFP-QAPP addendum, which will be issued the first week of June.
“That document addresses additional investigation that we’re going to be doing this summer, that wasn’t included in the original UFP-QAPP,” she said, noting that it will entail the east side of Van Etten Creek and VEL.
The RI fieldwork resumed on April 3 and included hydraulic profiling of the subsurface, where Aerostar is looking to determine the depth to clay for its vertical aquifer sampling (VAS) locations.
The fieldwork will start back up with the VAS, followed by monitoring well (MW) installations and sampling that will go on through the end of the field season.
The nature and extent investigation work associated with the PFAS, will continue through the summer and the fall.
Bond explained that there are a couple areas where the fieldwork will be accelerated for the RI, one of which is the wastewater treatment plant. Soil and sediment samples will be collected from the infiltration beds, to advance the team’s knowledge of the PFAS concentrations in this area.
For the second location, accelerated data collection will occur at the AAA, which will help support the IRA in that area, as well as assist in the design.
With multiple drill rigs to be on site, Bond said that data will be gathered concurrently, from all across WAFB. But to support the IRAs, they wanted to first get to these two areas.
She detailed the progress of the AAA IRA, saying that the proposed plan, interim ROD and remedial design are ongoing, with actual implementation of the IRA to follow. Design drawings were expected to be at 90% completion, by the end of this month.
According to Bond, “We did have a technical meeting with EGLE and [WRD], to talk about the [GW] infiltration component of this IRA. And there is support for that, so we are moving forward with that as part of the design.”
(To this, Place gave a reminder that WRD’s agreement was contingent upon the AF entering into an SRD, after which Willis again noted that they will continue discussions on this with EGLE).
Bond then gave a progress update on the Three Pipes Ditch pilot study, which has previously been described in this publication.
As for the latest, she said that the AF is working on access agreements with the Forest Service to implement the study, and that flow data will be evaluated from late-May throughout the summer months.
The flow-through system will be installed during low-flow conditions this fall, to minimize disturbance. The geotextile mats that will be put in at the bottom of the ditch, contain organoclay material mixed with pea gravel. The filtration tubes for surface water treatment have this mixture, as well, and will be placed horizontally across the ditch.
RAB Member Cathy Wusterbarth mentioned some concerns that were raised in the technical session that was hosted by the AF the day before the RAB meeting.
With the cold Michigan winters, one worry is that the mats may freeze, which Wusterbarth said she assumes would deem them ineffective during that time.
She added that personally, she objects to having such a study in what she referred to as a “train wreck of a toxic mess at Wurtsmith,” and that a pilot study shouldn’t have even been considered for this site.
When it comes to the scheduling for the RI, AAA IRA and Three Pipes pilot study, of the more notable items, Bond said that all of the RI work outlined in the UFP-QAPP and the addendum is to be completed this year. Also, once the addendum is available to the public next month, they will have an opportunity to review and comment on it.
The plan is for all of the field data collection to be done by the end of 2023, with the exception of the transducer study. Bond said that the transducers will be placed, but they’ll also be monitored for a year. “So that’s the only data collection that will extend beyond 2023.”
A public meeting on the proposed plan for the AAA IRA is also slated for July, and the intent is for the community to receive a copy of the document three weeks prior to the meeting, as part of the 30-day review process.
In reference to the work involving VEL, Place asked Bond to elaborate on what is being planned for the GW.
Bond said that they will be doing a source discrimination study on the east side of VEL, looking at water collected from either residential wells or MWs, and trying to determine if the PFAS detected on this side is consistent with AFFF – a PFAS-containing firefighting foam that was used by the AF at WAFB when it was an active base – or if it’s more consistent with maybe a septic release.
So, she said that data is being gathered, which will then lead to additional data collection if needed, based on the results of those studies.
RAB Member and AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer mentioned EGLE’s concern about the lapse in time between the AF’s fieldwork, and asked if there was a reason for it.
“There is,” said Willis. “We’re in the process of modifying their contract to add an additional three years to the period of performance, and we’re adding another $5 million to the contract.”
“I think the timing is critical,” Strayer said, adding that the testing needs to happen as soon as possible.
Bond said that this is why they’re bringing in all of the additional drill rigs, to make up for that schedule. Therefore, it won’t impact the ultimate schedule and end goal of having all the data collected within 2023.
In other business, Place was joined for the meeting by Amy Handley, who she said will be taking over for her as project manager on the PFAS and long-term monitoring portions of WAFB. “And at the next RAB, she’ll be filling my seat on the RAB, as well.”
Handley introduced herself to meeting goers, and shared some of her background.
“I’ve spent the last five years in different areas of the state government, doing public and environmental health; and specifically the last two years, I’ve been working in the CERCLA process over at Camp Grayling,” she said. “So I’m here to help this team move forward in the process.”