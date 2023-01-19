TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted to apply for the second round of MIHOPE grant funding available from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) during its regular Jan. 18 meeting. The motion to approve Resolution 2 by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, with support from Commissioner Robert Huebel, passed unanimously.
According to Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, county controller/finance director, the county applied for the MIHOPE grant in the fall but was not awarded funding. Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMSCA) was awarded $250,000 for the region in the first round of funding.
Soboleski reported she had a virtual meeting with MSHDA staff and they encouraged the county to apply again. MSHDA staff also informed her that the $48,000 revolving loan fund payment could be used as part of the match for the MIHOPE grant. The maximum award in the second round of funding is $500,000. Funding can be used to make interior and exterior home repairs for homeowners who qualify. The county prioritized both seniors and Veterans in the application.
The board also took the following actions:
• Passed Resolution 1 reappointing Tim Knapp to the Tax Allocation Board. The motion by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, with support from Commissioner Brian Loeffler, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 3 approving that Soboleski provide a letter of support, on behalf of the BOC, for the City of Alpena’s application for a Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant. The motion by Dutcher, with support from Commissioner Charles Finley passed unanimously. Alpena will serve as the regional recycling hub and Iosco County will haul its recycling to Alpena for processing. According to Soboleski, “we’re ahead of the game having hired that consultant.”
• Unanimously approved Resolution 5 authorizing Chair Jay O’Farrell to sign the County Veteran Service Fund Grant Project/Budget Amendment. The motion was by Loeffler, with support from Dutcher. According to Ron Whitney, Veteran’s Service officer, the amendment to the budget is being made to utilize the remaining approved rental amount of $10,800 to make mortgage payments because a building was purchased.
• Approved Resolution 6 authorizing salaries and per diems for BOC meetings through Jan. 13. The motion by Dutcher, with support from Loeffler, passed unanimously.
• Unanimously approved Resolution 7 approving the Statutory Finance minutes in the amount of $65,459.39.