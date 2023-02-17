TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan at its regular Feb. 15 board meeting.
The plan, passed by Resolution 2023-022, will cover the years 2023-2027. The motion to approve the plan was by Commissioner Terry Dutcher with support from Commissioner Charles Finley.
The county owns the 3.13 acre Van Etten Creek Park in Oscoda, the 4,000-square-foot AuSable Pocket Park, and the Iosco County Fairgrounds located in Hale.
On Aug. 22, 2022 the county held a half-day event to gather input from stakeholders for the plan. The plan was prepared in 2022 by the Iosco County Parks and Recreation Commission.
The 36-page plan includes a community description of Iosco County and its natural resources. The plan also describes the administration structure of how parks and recreation works in Iosco County. Chapter 3 provides a recreation inventory of parks in Iosco County, those owned by the county and local municipalities, as well as assessing barrier-free compliance and the condition of parks. Chapter 4 describes the planning process and public engagement in developing the plan.
Chapter 5 outlines the following goals in the plan:
• Promote and provide diverse recreational opportunities to satisfy all age groups and levels of ability.
• Promote and create community awareness of Iosco County as an all-season sportsman and recreation destination.
• Assist with trail development and maintenance.
• Continue to preserve, protect, and enhance the variety of water and natural forest resources in Iosco County and the recreational opportunities that they provide.
• Develop and effectively community the process and procedures for obtaining grant and millage funding for parks and recreation opportunities and maintenance.
Chapter 6 delineates the short and long-term action items.
Short-term action items that were identified include the following:
• Add restrooms along the various trails within the county,
• Develop an inventory of the types of water access within the county to identify the type and location of additional access that may be needed.
• Create a checklist to score requesting millage or grant match funding based on set criteria by the Parks Commission.
• Update the existing marketing plan for county recreational facilities
• Create a county calendar with on-going events occurring in the county and in municipalities located in the county
• Make physical copies of ORV, snowmobiling, biking, hiking and birdwatching trail maps available as well as place the information on the county website
• Add the ORV, birdwatching, snowmobiling, biking and hiking to the Iosco County FetchGIS system.
Long-term action items include the following:
• Develop a canoe access point at Van Etten Creek Park
• Add hiking and biking trails to create a river loop
• Maintain and upkeep ORV trails
• Provide access to amenities and towns via new trail extensions
• Actively apply for MDNR grants and funding opportunities for ORV trails
The remainder of the plan includes an extensive array of maps, notes from the stakeholder meeting and potential funding sources for the identified projects.