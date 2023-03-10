ALPENA – The Friends Together Board of Directors announced that Melissa Burns has been appointed new executive director.
An experienced non-profit leader, Burns will succeed outgoing Executive Director Judy Burns, and assume responsibilities on March 20. Burns will continue in the roll of founder director emeritus through the transition and continue with a dedicated agenda of representing Friends Together in this six-county region.
Melissa joins the Friends Together Team with more than 16 years of community outreach experience, including assisting families coping with cancer. For the previous six years she was the regional outreach manager for the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan managing teams of employees and volunteers to build awareness and provide services to a 12-county region of mid/northern Michigan. Melissa’s personal family experiences with cancer and her well-rounded professional experience support her appointment.
Gary Stevens, chairman of the Board said, “Melissa Burns has great experience as a leader in non-profit operation and will be a great fit as our new Executive Director!”
While at Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Melissa managed a large team of employees and volunteers in all aspects of food banking covering 12-county region. She was a member of a strategic planning team, food policy councils and community collaborative committees.
In addition she has extensive community involvement as a board member and volunteer, including Art in the Loft, Feed the Need Committee chair, Human Services Council member, MidMichigan Health Needs Assessment Committee member, Huron Shores Food Council, and Project Connect committee chair.
"We are excited to bring Melissa on as the new director and watch her take Friends Together to the next level in our mission to help those battling cancer. Melissa will bring fresh new ideas, opportunities and energy into our organization. We are excited about the future of Friends Together and what's in store for us moving forward," said Dr. Kristine Spicer, board vice-chair.
Melissa received a bachelor's degree in family life education from Spring Arbor University and an associate's degree in general studies at Alpena Community College.