HALE – On paper, Hale’s home North Star League Little Dipper contest with winless AuGres on Tuesday, Jan. 17 looked like an easy victory. The Eagles got all they could handle with the Wolverines however, having to play well enough down the stretch to pull off a 54-38 victory.
“I credit AuGres for playing very well,” Hale head coach Andy Katterman said. “Their coach had them ready to play. They were aggressive on both ends of the floor and played to win.”
For AuGres head coach Chase Blackmore, he enjoyed seeing his team make a game of it well into the second half, though would have obviously like for things to have turned out in their favor.
“We were close with them and then let up some buckets that drained us,” he said. “Have to move fast at the varsity level. Scored our season high, but still more work that needs to be done. Tough loss for our boys.”
The Eagles had six first quarter points by Eddie Lavere and four each from Jeff Guoan and Sam Patten, as they led 16-7 after one. AuGres had its opening frame highlighted by Hunter Harmon drilling a three and Casey Williams and Levi Jones each getting field-goals.
Hale was able to get four more points by Guoan in the second, but AuGres outscored them in the second, sparked by five points from Bryce Verdusco to pull within 24-18 at the half.
Preston Bassi came up with six big points in the third for Hale, as it was able to pull away to lead 38-24 entering the fourth, where the Wolverines were unable to get back into things.
“Our boys continue to play well as a team and share the offensive duties,” Katterman said. “Jeff has been playing really well these past few games and it was nice to see Eddie get more involved on the offensive end.”
The Eagles were led by Lavere with 13 points, Guoan finished with 12, Reece Ready, Patten and Bassi all had eight points apiece, Brady McCadie netted four and Aidan Egresics finished with one point.
The Wolverines had Williams finish with 15 points, B. Verdusco put in seven, Jones and Harmon each netted six and Lucas Verdusco chipped in with four.
Hale (6-3 overall, 3-0 NSL Little Dipper) hosted Posen on Monday, was at home with Oscoda on Tuesday, heads up to Hillman on Friday and travels to Atlanta on Tuesday.
The Wolverines played in their closest game of the season on Friday, hosting Atlanta in another NSL Little Dipper game. They came up a little short however, 39-33.
“This was a close one,” Blackmore said. “Our boys showed hustle in the fourth, but it was too late. Free throws are so important in basketball, we missed a few too many. We are working on defense and getting quicker laterally. Moving on.”
Brennan Smolen knocked down two first quarter threes, but Atlanta led 10-6 after one. The Huskies also led 17-13 at the half and 26-17 entering the fourth.
Harmon and Williams led the way with nine points apiece, Smolen and Jones had six points each, B. Verdusco had two points and L. Verdusco was able to add one point.
AuGres (0-12 overall, 0-4 NSL Little Dipper) played at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, heads to Owendale-Gagetown today (Wednesday) plays up at Posen on Thursday and is set to play Fairview at home on Monday.