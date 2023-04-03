EAST TAWAS – A recent outdoor fire is currently being investigated by the East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) as human-caused.
In what was the East Tawas Fire Department’s (ETFD) first grass fire call of the year, the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on March 28.
According to ETFD Chief Bill Deckett, Iosco County Central Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a fire burning in a field, behind several residences in the 700 block of Wadsworth Street.
He stated that upon the arrival of the ETFD, the fire was in grass and weeds, moving quickly toward the nearby homes and fences.
Impacting about one acre of land, Deckett said that the fire was quickly contained. There was minimal damage to some plastic fences, but otherwise, none of the homes were damaged.
In addition to the ETPD performing the investigation, and central dispatch staff handling communications, help was provided on site as the incident was taking place, as well. Deckett notes that the U.S. Forest Service responded with two units and assisted with extinguishment and mop up, and that Iosco County EMS was also on scene for medical standby.
Emergency response units remained there for about 1½ hours, before the scene was cleared.
Although the fire was initially thought to have been caused by an individual possibly burning yard debris, which then got out of control, Deckett said the investigation found no intentional burning of grass or brush.
However, the police are looking into this as human-caused. When more information becomes available, an update will be provided in this publication.