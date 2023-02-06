TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area wrestling team welcomed in Inland Lakes and Grayling for a tri-meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Braves were able to beat both of those squads, taking down Inland Lakes 72-12 and Grayling 48-27.
Undefeated wrestlers on the night were Kevin Loew, Austin Baker, Trace Reay, Andy Oliver, Matthew Tiffany, Everett Hanson, Luke Martin, Max Herrick, Noah Hopkins and Steven Pace.
On Wednesday the Braves went up to Alpena for two more matches. They took down Onaway 72-6 and defeated host Alpena 63-15.
Undefeated wrestlers on this night was Mya Traylor, Quintan Allen, Loew, Izzy Urban, Reay, Andy Oliver, Tiffany, Hanson, Hunter Oliver, Martin, Herrick, Hopkins and Pace.
Tawas (18-8 overall) heads to Ogemaw Heights on Thursday for team districts to open up the Division 3 post-season. On Saturday the Braves will compete in individual districts up at Grayling.
“I’m super excited about going into districts this week,” head coach Chad Herrick said. “For individual districts I believe we will have four or five wrestlers moving on to regionals this year, and three of those wrestlers should be at Ford Field competing for state titles in March.
“As a team we are peaking at the right time, going 6-0 in our last three duals. It’s great to see the team unity and confidence grow as we close out the regular season. We drew Ogemaw first round and I believe they will be a tough test, but there’s no doubt in my mind we can beat them. We would see Grayling after that and we have already beaten them this year. A team district title is definitely right at our fingertips.”