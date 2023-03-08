OSCODA – Develop Iosco, Inc. has joined dozens of Michigan organizations, local government officials, and residents in releasing an open letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The letter calls on the governor to turn her clean-energy policy into practice by investing in hydroelectric power.
Fred Lewis, president of the Iosco Exploration Trail and chair of Develop Iosco’s Hydroelectric Dams Response Team, says the governor’s signature MI Healthy Climate Plan omits any mention of Michigan’s river hydroelectric power resources.
“The lack of a river hydro strategy is not consistent with recommendations from both environmental advocacy groups and the hydro industry to ramp up hydropower’s role in a clean energy future," Lewis said. "They agree that new technology means hydro dams can and should provide climate-ready, river-friendly power.”
Develop Iosco is one of a handful of groups responding to Consumers Energy’s announcement concerning possible removal of its 13 Michigan hydroelectric dams. Their letter calls on Governor Whitmer to work with the company to protect the dams. The groups point out that not only is dam removal contrary to Michigan’s ambitious clean-energy goals, but it would also remove recreational waters and related dollars that anchor local economies.
Read the full letter to Governor Whitmer at www.develop-iosco.org.