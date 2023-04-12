EAST TAWAS - Members of the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA) held a meeting on April 10 to hear updates on the wastewater treatment plant and discuss the upcoming application deadline for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan.
The TUA’s board meeting was led by Dave Leslie who introduced the first item on the agenda: non-constituent agreements for Alabaster and Tawas townships. Leslie announced that the board needed the sizes and number of connections for the townships in order to bill them correctly. When asked to chime in, Tawas City Manager Aange Horning said that she had sent the information to East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer during the board’s last meeting and that she did not know if he’d done anything with the information yet.
“The fees for Baldwin Township were based on a rate study by C2AE years ago and then they increased by the same percentage increase for the two cities, the average of the two; those were established by a third-party years ago,” Horning added. “So, do we just use those same rates then as far as for Alabaster and Tawas, based on the sizing” Mayor Bruce Bolen asked. “Well it was just a flat rate – ‘this is what you should charge Baldwin township.’ I don’t know how you’re going to break it down to convert it to something for Alabaster and Tawas townships. I would recommend bringing in a third-party to do that.” Leslie surmised that they would gather the necessary information and go from there, resolving discussion on the topic.
Leslie then opened discussion on the status of the ditch project. Leslie said that he had spoken to Inframark representative Eric _______ at length about the quality of the ditch’s concrete and determining ways to test it. Eric replied that there was an engineering firm in Saginaw, Snyder & Staley Engineering P.L.C., who would be able to come to the facility and test the concrete for around $900.
Leslie added that the ditch needs a new pillow bearing in order to get back up and running. “If it was up to me, we’d have it done today.” He said he would speak to Barringer about it the following day to determine a plan of action. When asked by Bolen about the outcome of the concrete testing and its relation to the other plans at the plant, Leslie said that if the test determined the concrete to be serviceable he’d like to see the ditch removed from the scope of the project.
The board then moved on to discuss the status of the SRF project plan, opening the floor for C2AE Project Manager Mike Faeth. “We have an addendum prepared for the project plan that we did for the FY22 funding that you received,” Faeth announced. “Based on previous discussions, in the addendum we’re looking at deleting the sludge storage tank, deleting the proposed screen for the East Tawas flows and proposing a single screen to handle the total flow entering the plant upstream of grit.” Faeth confirmed that these changes amend the original sections of the project plan and project costs have also been adjusted appropriately.
Faeth informed board members that although a public hearing would not be necessary for the finalization and submission of project plans, the board would still need to hold a general information meeting, at which board members would need to pass a resolution, approving the project plans for submission. The board chose to set the meeting for April 27 at 4 p.m.
“EGLE (Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) used to have what they called disadvantaged communities, where they looked at your income status to determine if you were going to get extra money; they changed that to overburdened and significantly overburdened,” voiced Faeth. After crunching the numbers, Faeth said that the board qualified as overburdened.
Faeth told the board that EGLE has redone their scoring criteria completely from what they’ve done in previous years. He said there were categories for compliance, public health, water quality, improving infrastructure, and affordability disadvantage. Faeth said that estimations of the board’s ability to score points in these areas had been annotated in the plans. “I have no idea how they’re going to score this stuff and how they’re going to come up with the points,” Faeth stated.
In a report from Inframark, Eric _____ told the TUA board that Inframark had submitted the DMR (Discharge Monitoring Report) and that there were no violations in March. Also submitted were the biosolids PFAS (Per- and Polyfluroalkyl Substances) monitoring report, PFAS effluent report, IPP (Industrial Pre-treatment Program) PFAS status report, and PMP (Pollution Minimization Program) reports.
Eric ______ also provided a status update for a failed actuator at the wastewater treatment facility, letting the board know that the actuator had been confirmed to be the issue and that Inframark was waiting on a quote. “There’s nothing wrong with the controls at the plant, it is the actuator itself that failed,” _____ said.
______ added that the East Tawas influent pumps had been looked at by third-party electrical engineers Team UIS. “They were getting really sporadic with the flows and the pump levels; we use the bubbler system for pressure to use for when the pumps kick on and off and how fast they should pump.”
____ said that two of the component’s meters were failing and that UIS had provided a quote for eliminating the bubbler system and switching over to a pressure transducer with a flow backup. “As of right now we don’t have a backup, somebody’s gotta sit there and run it .” _____ said that the switch from a bubbler system to a transducer would eliminate air pressure and modernize the plant. Faeth agreed, commenting, “bubblers are 80’s technology, there’s a lot of better ways to do it these days.”
Although Inframark already received a quote for the work by UIS, policy dictates that at least three quotes are received before it can be approved. ______ told the board that he would gather the two remaining quotes to bring before the board on April 27.