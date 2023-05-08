OSCODA – The Oscoda girls soccer team was able to pick up its second win of the season on Friday. The Lady Owls were playing down at Pinconning, and made the trip home with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.
“This was the showing I knew we were capable of,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “The girls seemed to take advantage of the warmer and nicer weather. The score reflected a much smaller domination than what took place. Our passing was clean and crisp. Our midfield dictated the flow of the game. Their passing to the forwards were precise. The forwards were able to take many high percentage shots.”
The Owls scored their lone goal of the game thanks to Alyvia Proe.
“She was able to beat the goaltender for the only score, it was a great shot that deflected in off the right post,” Byrne said. “On the opposite end of the field, our defense was formidable. For the majority of Pinconning’s few attempts to create offense the girls simply shut them down and allowed the midfield to counter. (Goalie) Emma Hofacer was perfect in the action she did see this day.”
On Monday, May 1, Oscoda hosted Standish-Sterling on a raining evening, dropping this contest 1-0.
“This game is the type that is most frustrating,” Byrne said. “For the vast majority of the time we were taking it to them. The skills that we have been practicing was manifesting in the game. Passes were better and sent with a purpose. Shots were calculated and hard to defend. Hofacer finished with 11 saves. Unfortunately, we were beaten by a shot that barely slid in. Overall, I was happy with the girls’ performance. It was cold and windy but the girls never wavered.”
Oscoda (2-6 overall) played at Grayling on Monday, is in Harbor Springs on Thursday, heads to take on rival Tawas Area on Friday and hosts Pinconning on Monday.