EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Bay Summerfest 5k Run/Walk took place the morning of July 15 at the East Tawas Community Center. The weather was mild and well suited for the event, which saw an impressive turnout of runners, joggers, walkers and spectators alike.
This year’s 5k took place through the collaborative efforts of the Tawas Wellness Warriors and the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC). This is the chamber’s second year partnering with the Wellness Warriors after the pair worked to bring the event back last year, following a hiatus during the pandemic. This year’s continuation saw 181 participants, as opposed to 112 last year.
T-shirts were made available for participants and all proceeds were divided between the two organizations.
“We only ordered 125 shirts to begin with and then once the number started to increase significantly like two weeks before we were like ‘oh my gosh, we need more shirts,’” said Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Samantha Duvall, “We only have like 194-196 bibs because we had no idea we would get this many people.”
The first-place runner to pass the finish line in the male category was 17-year-old Zach Rubicz from Hale, who completed the 3.1 miles in sixteen minutes, thirty-nine seconds; finishing first in the female category was 46-year-old Leah Foley from Goodrich, who finished at eighteen minutes, forty-five seconds.
For the walkers, the top three finishers in the male division were Jerry Malone, 63, Tawas City, first, 34:21.9, Ken Douglas, 87, no city given, third, 42:24.5, Porter Provoast, 5, Hale, fifth, 45:59.2.
The top three finishers in the female category were Kelley Edmonds, 60, Tawas City, second, 42:20.5, Stephanie Lichota, 38, National City, fourth, 43:04.1, Karys Provoast, 35, Hale, sixth, 46:01.
Around 50 medals were distributed to participants who were divided into separate age categories and genders.