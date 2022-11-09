OSCODA — Lovers of the arts had another opportunity to gather in downtown Oscoda this past weekend. Local residents and visitors from across the state, mingled among photographs and photographers Saturday night, Nov. 5, at the Huron Shores Artisan Hall.
The Artisan Hall hosted Eye to Eye, a photography competition featuring local artists, but including photographs from artists as far away as Midland.
The award reception, free to the public, took place from 6-8 p.m. at the Artisan Hall on 112 North State Street.
According to Ann Rataj, owner of venue, six artists participated in the competition and entered 16 photographs that included pets, as well as landmarks, scenery and buildings from across the state.
Local artist Sally Thompson, who moved to Harrisville in November of 2021, awarded first, second, and third prizes as well as two honorable mentions. As Thompson worked her way from the honorable mentions to first prize, she provided comments.
“Everything in this show is beautiful, well exposed, clean,” Thompson commented before making awards.
First Place went to "Hoss," a photograph by Loretta Wayne, of one of her German shepherd dogs. Thompson remarked that the photograph had “wonderful exposure” and “really caught me."
Second Place went to William Lauerbach for his photograph called "Pictured Rocks." Thompson commented on the layers of light and the exposure. She said that “nothing was washed out or dark."
Third place went to Diana Duffy-Ludington for her photograph entitled "Sand Lake Barn."
Honorable mention went "Thirsty Eagle," a photograph by Shelley Goodlaski.
Also receiving an honorable mention was "Grand Center Illuminatiox," a photograph by Tim McCaffery.
The photography competition included cash prizes sponsored by local businesses. First prize, $300, was sponsored by Lamrock, Inc. Second prize, $200, was sponsored by Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union and third prize, $100, was sponsored by Myles and Sons Insurance Agency.
The competition was juried by Thompson, a multidisciplinary artist. Thompson’s work is displayed in numerous private collections in Hong Kong, China, and Africa, as well as in the United States. Her career as a portrait photographer gave rise to opportunity for experimental work with black and white photography, which focused on the effects imagery shot with infrared film.
She works with both film and digital cameras to produce double exposure effects and reflected imagery overlapping a virtual reality theme.
Thompson has had solo exhibitions at Lourdes College Great Hall in Sylvania, the Perrysburg Library Gallery, and numerous coffee houses throughout Toledo. Her work was also exhibited in The Toledo Museum of Art; Toledo Area Artists Salon; Space 237; Waterstreet Studio; Toledo Artist Club; The Findlay Art League; The French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio; Rosewood Gallery in Kettering, Ohio; and the Monroe County Library in Michigan.
The exhibit of the photographs, many of which can be purchased, will be on display on the main level of the Artisan Hall through Dec. 19. The Artisan Hall is open to the public Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The Artisan Hall will be open and serving hot chocolate, on Dec. 3 during the Christmas parade.
For three weeks during the month of December, crafters will be displaying and selling their crafts in the upper level of the Artisan Hall.