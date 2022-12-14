EAST TAWAS – East Tawas area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!
Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. The global Christmas project will deliver these gifts to children in need.
Although drop-off locations have closed, there is still time to share hope and love with children overseas by packing a gift-filled shoebox online. Shoeboxes built online go to some of the hardest-to-reach areas in the world. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.