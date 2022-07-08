ALPENA — The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Northeast Michigan will hold voter forums in three counties. Candidates that are in contested races have been invited to answer questions from members of the audience.
- Alpena County Candidate Forum will be held July 13, Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. at the Alpena Community College, CTR Building, Room 106. Clerk Candidates & County Commissioners for Districts 5, 6, and 7 have been invited.
- Presque Isle County Candidate Forum will be held July 13, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. at the Presque Isle District Library, Rogers City. County Commissioners for Districts 1 and 4 have been invited.
- Alcona County Candidate Forum will be held July 14, Thursday, 7-9 p.m. at Alcona County Library, Harrisville Branch. County Commissioners for Districts 2 and 5 have been invited.
- Michigan House of Representatives District 106 Candidate Forum will be held July 19, Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. at Alpena Community College, CTR Building, Room 106.
Candidates that are in a contested race have been invited.
The Michigan House of Representative's 106th District encompasses Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, and Presque Isle counties, and a portion of Oscoda County, and Cheboygan County.
The Alcona County and the Alpena County forums along with the District 106 Representatives will be available via remote connection. Send your request for the link to lwvnmed@gmail.com
The audience members at each forum may submit questions on cards. These cards will be handed to the screeners to prevent duplication, to avoid inappropriate or irrelevant questions, and then given to the moderator, who will ask each of the candidates to answer the question.
The LWV is a non-partisan organization that does not support nor oppose any candidate but encourages active and informed participation in government.
