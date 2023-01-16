AuGRES – The AuGres boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw at Hillman on Thursday. The young Wolverine squad found a difficult time with the veteran Tiger team, and as a result dropped the North Star League Little Dipper contest, 79-13.
“We played some big boys, definitely an eye opener,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “Our boys kept a positive attitude and worked hard all the way into the fourth quarter. A lot to learn from this game, going to watch film and see how we can get better.”
Hillman sprinted to a 30-3 lead after the first quarter and led 55-7 at the half and 66-11 entering the fourth.
Hunter Harmon hit a three pointer in the first quarter and finished with five points, Brennan Smolen put in four points and with two apiece was Casey Williams and Levi Jones.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, AuGres lost at Midland Calvary Baptist Academy in a non-league game, 60-12.
“Can’t win if you don’t score points,” Blackmore said. “We got out-hustled and could not put the ball in the hoop. (I am) keeping my boys in a positive mindset and still working hard in practice developing skills moving forward.”
Calvary Baptist held leads of 20-6, 39-8 and 52-10 at the quarter breaks.
The Wolverines had Harmon lead the way with six points, Williams put in four and Jones added two points.
AuGres (0-10 overall, 0-2 NSL Little Dipper) played at Hale on Tuesday, hosts Atlanta on Friday and heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Monday. The Wolverines also play at Owendale-Gagetown on Wednesday.