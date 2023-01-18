EAST TAWAS – At its regular Jan. 16 meeting the East Tawas City Council re-elected Council Member Lisa Bolen to serve as mayor pro-tem.
Bolen has been serving as the mayor pro-tem for the past four years. The mayor pro-tem, who is elected annually, is the person who fills in for Mayor Bruce Bolen when he is not available. The motion by Council Member Dave Leslie, support from Council Member Molly Collier, passed unanimously.
Neither the mayor or the mayor pro-tem were available for the regular Monday, Feb. 6 meeting so the first council meeting in February was moved to Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
The council also took the following actions:
• Recognized the $286,186 received in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding in the 2023 budget. Motion by Leslie, support from Lisa Bolen, passed unanimously. The ARPA funds will be used in 2026 for the US 23 project.
• Passed a budget amendment for the $286,186 in ARPA funding. The motion by Council Member Blinda Baker, support from Council Member Joseph Kolts, passed unanimously.
• Approved the concept of serving as the managing partner for the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA). The motion by Baker, support from Lisa Bolen, passed unanimously. Tawas City has to also agree to the concept. If both cities agree, the agreement will go back to the TUA to develop language.
• Accepted the 2022 Fire Report on a motion by Lisa Bolen, and support from Kolts.