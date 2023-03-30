OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees passed Resolution Number 2023-04 to classify Furtaw Field as non-disposable property, to remain in public use as Furtaw Field, at its regular March 27 meeting.
The motion was made by Trustee Jeremy Spencer and received support from Clerk Josh Sutton. Five of the trustees voted for the resolution, Trustee Steve Wusterbarth was the only dissenting vote.
"I wasn't aware, I thought we had this as an option for future development so this would take it off the list permanently?" Wusterbarth asked during discussion.
Sutton responded that a resolution would need to be passed to change the status back to disposable.
"I think it kind of limits our actions for possible improvements. I know we have a study going on right now looking at a new municipal building, I think this was one of the sites," Wusterbarth commented.
"This would not restrict that, this is only for disposing of the property," Supervisor Bill Palmer responded.
As previously reported, the board had voted to change the classification of Furtaw Field to disposable property in accordance with the township’s process of real property disposition. This was done to encourage developers to take a look at Furtaw Field as a possible site for development. Local developer Pam Loveless proposed placing container home apartments on the site in addition to leaving greenspace and public space. The board rejected Loveless’ plans on two separate occasions.
The board had changed the property to non-disposable through passage of a motion in early 2022 when it charged the Planning Commission with studying whether building a new building or remodeling the existing township hall would be a better option.
The township attorney suggested that a resolution would be a better way of addressing the non-disposable condition of the property. The resolution states that Furtaw Field will remain public use as Furtaw Field, and that the Charter Township of Oscoda hereby declares that Furtaw Field is non-disposable in accordance with the township’s Process of Real Property Disposition. The resolution also states that the township will keep Furtaw Field “for current and future generations to enjoy.”
In a follow-up interview Palmer said that he would like to see the township hall and a community center built on Furtaw Field.
The board also voted to pass Resolution 2023-05 to submit a Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Recreational Passport Grant. According to Superintendent Tammy Kline, the township is applying for the MDNR Passport Grant to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance at Warrior Pavilion and Ken Ratliff Park. The $150,000 grant requires a 25% match. The total project cost is $200,000 but includes design work donated by ROWE Professional Services, which Township Engineer Rick Freeman valued at $12,500.
"We have not spent a lot of money on Ratliff Park over the years, have we?" Palmer asked. Freeman reminded trustees that these projects were included in the SPARK grant that was not funded.
Motion by Spencer to approve submitting the grant application, support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
The board also approved Resolution 2023-06 to verify that selection of a contractor for professional engineering services was based on qualifications. Motion by Spencer, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
The trustees also voted for Palmer to serve on the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) board. Motion by Wusterbarth, support from Sutton, passed unanimously. Wusterbarth is the alternate on the OWAA.
The board appointed Spencer to the 911 board, where he has been serving as the alternate. Palmer will now serve as the alternate. Motion by Palmer, support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
The negotiating team consisted of the supervisor, Palmer and Cummings. The negotiating team reviews Kline’s contract. Palmer said the contract has come back from the township attorney, needs to be reviewed and finalized. Motion to appoint Wusterbarth to the negotiating team by Spencer, support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
McGuire pointed out that several updates needed to be made to the list of committee assignments. Kline said updates should go to Sutton.
With Palmer taking over as supervisor, there are several other boards that need appointments to be made after the new trustee is appointed.
The board also passed a motion by Palmer to pay the April bills and review them at the April 24 meeting since there will not be a board meeting on April 10. Support from Spencer, passed unanimously.
The board approved a lot split purchased by two neighbors. Spencer asked why Nancy Schwickert was signing off on documents. Kline said that Schwickert was acting as a consultant. Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette explained her role, Schwickert's role and the role of the new assessor. Motion by Wusterbarth to approve the lot split, support from Spencer, passed unanimously.
The board approved Kline providing a letter of support for a grant application the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce is applying for to complete electrical upgrades at Oscoda Beach Park. Motion by Spencer, support from Sutton, approved unanimously.