OSCODA – Oscoda Township engineer Rick Freeman provided several project updates to trustees at the Board of Trustees regular May 22 board meeting.
Freeman said the first round of pit meter boxes, 150, should be received this week and property owners will be contacted to schedule hookups to township water. The township is waiting for 300 pit meter boxes. Phases 3 and 5 of the water project should be wrapped up in the next couple of months.
Phase 6 and other projects will be put out for bid this summer for work to start in the fall and the projects should be wrapped up in 2024.
Odor control was approved by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) for pump stations 4 and 25.
The Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) project plan was submitted May 1.
The base aggregate has been put down on the section of the Iosco Exploration Trail from Oscoda High School to Old Orchard Park. Several areas still need concrete work to be completed including where there are going to be trash receptacles and benches. Work still needs to be completed near the Dam Store.
Freeman reported that there will be some minor alterations to the bike trail at Foote Site to prevent boats and trailers from parking on the trail.
Freeman said that he and Catherine Winn from Fleis & VandenBrink met with representatives from Michigan Rural Water and they are putting together a proposal for $500 per day to look at water loss. The company also provides municipalities with the equipment they need to monitor ongoing water loss.
During the first public comment Kelly Brown asked about the ongoing water loss issues. She reported that the City of Flint had previously experienced water loss of 65%. The City hired Echologics, a Canadian company, that found 82 leaks in the Flint system using accurate and non-invasive technology.
Freeman said that they have prioritized the north end from Van Etten Lake to Lake Huron. Spencer asked if multiple bids would be obtained. Freeman responded that Michigan Rural Water is a pseudo government agency so they are not "in it to make a profit." He said it should be much more economical for the township. Freeman said the proposal would include the return on investment.
Trustee Robert Tasior asked Freeman if ROWE Engineering had been involved with the water situation in Flint. Freeman reported that he was the acting city engineer for the City of Flint prior to the water crisis. Freeman said Flint had a water loss issue for years and that they received millions of dollars from the state to find the water loss.
Freeman said the township could replace the entire system and still experience water loss.
Supervisor Bill Palmer said his neighbor, who has a two-year-old water meter, had not recorded any water use in 2022. Palmer said he reported this to Winn. Palmer said if the new meters aren't recording use this could be contributing to the township's reported water loss.
"There's a problem, I don't know how you solve it," Palmer concluded. Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked if the BS&A software is supposed to track water billing.
"It is but it isn't," responded Superintendent Tammy Kline. She reported that the Neptune System is supposed to be able to track usage on an hourly basis. She said that Winn indicated that some of the meters were defective and "that isn't helping."
Kline said that the utility billing clerk does zero usage reports but because of seasonal use it is difficult to tell if it is recording zero usage or if it is seasonal.
"She's a bulldog, don't worry, she will find them," Kline responded. Spencer asked if reports exist that provide a baseline. Tasior expressed his concern about the meters failing already and asked about warranties. Freeman said the majority of the meters are still located inside of homes.
Freeman reported he met with WTA Architects and they will be giving a presentation to the Planning Commission at its June 5 meeting. As previously reported, in 2022 the Planning Commission was charged with making a recommendation about whether to renovate the current township hall building or build a new building.
Freeman said he is working on grant applications including the Spark grant due June 26 and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's (MEDC) Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP 2.0) application due June 30. Freeman said there are training sessions scheduled for the funding coming from Senator Gary Peters' office through the senate appropriations.