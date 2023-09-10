EAST TAWAS – The fourth annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast has been set for this Thursday, Sept. 14, in East Tawas.
Scheduled from 9-11 a.m., the free event – which is being offered to veterans, as well as their spouses/partners – will be held in Rushman Hall, located at 821 Newman St.
Iosco County Veteran Service Officer Ron Whitney says that the meal will be prepared by Knights of Columbus members, and will include pancakes, French toast, eggs, meat, potatoes, coffee and juice.
As has been the case previously, the 2023 gathering will again be hosted by Whitney and the Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office, in association with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). The event is made possible each year, via a grant that Whitney applies for through the MVAA.
As part of this show of appreciation to those who have served our country, participants are also given a chance to reconnect with fellow veterans and/or make new acquaintances.
There will be resources and other information on hand, as well, regarding the various benefits which are available to veterans.
In addition to the free meal, which will also be preceded with a Posting of the Colors, the occasion will be accompanied by live musical entertainment, courtesy of Fusion Trio.
Whitney further notes that there will be a separate table set up to recognize prisoners of war (POW) and those who remain missing in action (MIA), and that there will be a reading to describe what each item represents.
The POW/MIA Table is a long-standing tradition wherein every single detail incorporated into the place setting has a symbolic meaning. In just a couple examples, an inverted glass serves as a solemn reminder of the veterans who cannot be at the event or enjoy a toast with their comrades, while a yellow candle and ribbon represents hope for a reunion with those who are still unaccounted for.
Carrying out this ritual in conjunction with the Veterans Appreciation Breakfast is fitting, as it will occur just prior to National POW/MIA Recognition Day – which falls this year on Friday, Sept. 15.
For additional questions about the event, Whitney may be contacted by phone at 989-362-6571, or by e-mail at rwhitney@ioscocounty.org. A flyer for the breakfast, as well as information on other activities, can also be found at https://www.facebook.com/IoscoVeteransAffairs.