AuGRES – Another week, another lopsided victory for the AuGres football team. The Wolverines were hosting Rogers City on Friday in a North Star League crossover game, and easily handled the Hurons to the tune of a 64-14 victory.
“Anytime you get a win it is good,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “Our first two weeks were shutouts, and this week, they got us on a couple of pass plays, but our defense is definitely the key to the win, giving ourselves good field position and keeping their offense off the field and keeping ours on it.”
The Wolverine offense was effective once again. Carter Zeien completed four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns and he ran six times for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Dewald ran 10 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns and Cole Pendred had four carries for 31 yards and a touchdown and he also had four receptions for 59 yards and a score. Pendred also had two interceptions on defense, including one returned for a touchdown. Tyler Zaherniak also caught a 32-yard touchdown pass.
“Cole and Cole are fast, our speed definitely helps,” Sanchez said. “Our offensive line is a major factor in our success right now. They have been able to sustain blocks to open holes.”
AuGres also won a NSL crossover game at the Charlton Heston Academy on Sept. 1, with a score of 68-0.
Zeien was six-of-seven passing for 109 yards and three touchdowns and he also ran 37 yards and one score, to go along with eight tackles on defense. Dewald retuned a kick for a touchdown and also had 141 yards rushing and another score. Zaherniak had three receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns and Pendred had 93 yards rushing and had three receptions for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Bennett also had a rushing touchdown.
“We played well on both sides of the ball,” Sanchez said. “Our offensive line was able to open some holes for Cole and give Carter time to throw. Our defense played aggressive and we were able to get them in several fourth and long situations.”
AuGres (3-0 overall) hosts Whittemore-Prescott (2-1) on Friday. The Cardinals are coming off a 44-38 win over the Charlton Heston Academy last week. The Wolverines won last year’s meeting between the teams, 56-8.