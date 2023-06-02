OSCODA – Wurtsmith Air Museum (WAM) is commemorating three anniversaries this season: the 100th Year of Aviation in Oscoda, the 70th anniversary of the former base being named Wurtsmith Air Force Base, and the 30th Year of Closure.
According to Judy Shuler, WAM secretary, 100 to 150 Wurtsmith Air Force Base security police veterans will be visiting the Oscoda area June 8-11, and the 524th Bomb Squadron, those who flew the B-52s, will be visiting June 17.
"For some of them, it will be their first time back since the base closed in 1993," Shuler said. "All say that Wurtsmith was a very special place and they are anxious to see the area again.
"Welcome the Wurtsmith Air Force Base Veterans in the next few weeks. We thank them and our WAFB veterans living here for their service in Oscoda so many years ago."