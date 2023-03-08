WHITTEMORE – Develop Iosco (DI) is inviting problem solvers, business owners, civic leaders and community members interested in economic development to attend their upcoming first quarter community meeting on Thursday, March 16.
The March 16 meeting will be hosted by Burleigh Township at the Whittemore Chamber Hall, 405 E. Sherman Street, Whittemore, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Participants have the option of attending either virtually or in person.
The agenda includes updates on DI’s priority initiatives; updates by Bob Leslie, Whittemore Mayor; and a featured presentation by Chris Scharrer, CEO of DCS Technology Design LLC and project consultant for Iosco County’s High Speed Internet project.
Gloria Brooks, DI’s president and co-chair of the High Speed Internet Advisory Committee along with Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, controller and finance Director for Iosco County, said there have been significant activities occurring during the past few months through the State of Michigan’s Office of High Speed Internet including announcement of grant funding opportunities. Both said they look forward to Chris sharing an update with the community about how this project is moving forward to help unserved and underserved households in the county improve their connectivity access.
DI’s quarterly meetings rotate from townships within Iosco County and feature important business topics and interactive work groups. The link to RSVP is on the DI homepage at www.develop-iosco.org.