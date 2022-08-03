TAWAS CITY — A Florida man was sentenced to 95 months in prison, to a maximum of 15 years, after an Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court jury found him guilty on all counts in a 2020 sexual assault of a child.
That means that Austin Wade Smith, 23, Middleburg, Fla., will have to serve nearly eight years in prison before he is eligible for parole. Smith’s sentence was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Allen C. Riffel during a July 19 sentencing hearing. Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Bacarella said that Riffel followed the sentencing guidelines and gave Smith the maximum sentence allowed under the law.
“This case is very concerning, because Mr. Smith does not appear to understand the wrongfulness of his conduct,” Bacarella said.
In addition to the prison sentence, Smith was ordered to pay assessments of $3,740, comply with the Michigan Sex Offenders Act and was ordered to not have any contact with the victim.
During a trial in April, Smith was convicted of all nine counts of criminal sexual conduct (CSC), which included five counts of 3rd-degree CSC against a child and four counts of 4th-degree CSC against a child.
Smith, as well as two others involved in unrelated cases, were extradited back to northern Michigan in September 2021 as part of a multi-agency effort to apprehend the alleged sex offenders.
According to testimony at Smith’s trial, a trooper investigator from the Michigan State Police (MSP) received a complaint regarding a child being sexually assaulted multiple times by the defendant, while he was visiting Michigan from Florida.
The investigator from the MSP utilized the services of the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center (NMCAC) to assist in the investigation.
The child victim testified that while the defendant visited Michigan, he began to engage in grooming behavior over the course of several days. The defendant then forced the child into a darkened and secluded area outdoors and sexually assaulted her multiple times.
The trooper investigator obtained, through the child’s mother, several conversations using the application Snapchat, between the defendant and the child in which the defendant used very graphic sexual language when talking to the child. The Snapchat conversations included admissions from the defendant that he sexually assaulted the child.
The defendant was a subject of a joint operation between the MSP, Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals’ Office to apprehend and extradite him from Florida to Michigan.
Another who was extradited, James Boyd Riley, 37, Whittemore, was sentenced to 285 months to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC)
Their alleged crimes occurred in Iosco County and the cost of the extradition was funded by the county prosecuting attorney’s office.
Bacaralla said the victim, a young female child, was a very brave woman.
“The victim in this case is a brave person to come forward and report how she was sexually assaulted by the defendant. For a child to show the courage she did and testify in front of a room full of adults about how she was hurt always amazes me,” he said.