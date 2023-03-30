OSCODA – Brook Foster-Stalker has to get up every morning to drive her children to the end of her road so they can get on the school bus. Foster-Stalker, who lives on Merton Road, expressed her frustration to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees at the March 27 regular meeting of the board. There were several other Merton Road property owners in attendance at the meeting.
Foster-Stalker said she has been traveling on the dirt road for the past 30 years and living on it for the past 10 years. She has to drive her children to the end of the road because the bus will not come down the road to pick up her children. Foster-Stalker said the intersection where the bus stops at Bissonette Road, near a very sharp curve, creates a dangerous situation for the children.
According to Foster-Stalker, the post office refuses to deliver mail down the road. Foster-Stalker referred to the road as a “giant mud pit” that she can only travel down going 5 miles per hour.
While the school bus and the mail carrier won’t come down the road, she said logging trucks do traverse the road and are continuing to do damage to it. Foster-Stalker said she has to have the suspension fixed on her car twice per year.
Foster-Stalker is not asking that the road be paved, she is asking that drainage ditches be put in place so that the rain and melting snow have somewhere to go.
Joel Foster said his 80-year-old grandparents got stuck in their driveway and he had to come and pull them out. He has talked to the logging company but Foster said he was told they will continue to drive down the road. He noted that the area is residential and that no one is doing anything about the condition of the road.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer suggested that the property owners on Merton Road get a petition signed by all of the property owners. Spencer, who lives on Hull Island, said he was in a similar situation. With a signed petition the property owners on his street were able to enter into an agreement with the Iosco County Road Commission and the township to each pay one third of the cost. Property owners would pay the final third to fix the road through a special assessment.
Spencer said he would be willing to help the property owners. He suggested that the property owners have the road re-engineered and that they work together in deciding the best solution.
The day after the meeting, the Iosco County Road Commission was on Merton Road grading the road to smooth out the rough terrain. According to one homeowner on the road, it will be in the same condition it was before the grading in a week.