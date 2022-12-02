LANSING – Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox has announced a new series of health insurance virtual town halls to help inform Michiganders about new health plan options, newly extended savings, and increased opportunities for free local enrollment help during the current Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period.
Michiganders have until Jan. 15, 2023 to purchase affordable, high quality health insurance for 2023, and newly extended subsidies will help many Michiganders find a plan for as little as $10 per month, according to Fox.
“We know that comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes overall, so DIFS is committed to helping every Michigander get the information they need to get this vital protection for themselves and their families,” said Fox. “Our town hall series will give consumers the information they need to sign up for a plan and what to look for when shopping on HealthCare.gov.
The DIFS 2022 Open Enrollment Virtual Town Hall Series will provide consumers with important updates about shopping for health insurance. With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan options than last year, buying a health insurance plan that works for Michigan families has never been easier.
The town halls are scheduled to take place on:
• Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 13, at noon.
• Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at noon.
Pre-registration for the online-only town halls is not required. To attend a virtual town hall event, click the event link at its start time.
For more information about the town hall series or for questions about health insurance, visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call DIFS 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442.