OSCODA – When Ann Richards ran for Oscoda Township supervisor she didn't know she was trying out for the "Hunger Games," but that is how she feels after having spent the last 29 months in office.
Richards submitted her resignation on Tuesday, March 7, effective Friday, March 17, making the March 13 board meeting her last.
During public comment, Larry Holland pointed out that the board did not have to accept Richards' resignation. Holland added that he didn't think the board would be doing the community justice by appointing a supervisor from the remaining board members. Holland suggested having a special election within the required 45-day period so that the township could have the "best candidate" brought forth.
Holland added that even if the board chose to accept Richards' resignation, it would not resolve the underlying issues related to communication and working together between board members.
"What we see time and again in our community is people coming and going but the process of conflict remains," Holland commented. He then encouraged the board not to accept Richards' resignation and if they did, said the supervisor position should be put to a vote of the community.
Later during the regular meeting the board members approved Resolution 2023-03, accepting Richards' resignation in a vote of five to one, with Treasurer Jaimie McGuire voting no.
At the end of the meeting during public comment, Kelly Brown said she wished the board had not accepted Richards' resignation.
As the supervisor, Richards served as the township representative on the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority, and the Iosco County 911 board. She was involved in the interviews and hiring of a new manager at the airport when Gary Kellan retired.
Richards referred to both "Hunger Games" and the television show "Survivor" in her resignation letter. For those not familiar, the Hunger Games are an annual fight to the death, where one victor survives, depicted in the Hunger Games book series, turned into four movies. "Survivor" is a popular television show where a group of people are dropped off in a remote location and build alliances so they are not voted off each week. Participants lie and manipulate each other to be the last one, the survivor, remaining.
Richards' letter also referred to the toxic work environment at the township and she called out Superintendent Tammy Kline specifically. As previously reported, township employees who have recently resigned, also referred to the township work environment as being toxic.
Richards said she was extremely proud to be elected. She went into the supervisor position with a lot of ideas and energy.
Richards was elected during the COVID-19 pandemic and the first year of board meetings were held over Zoom. It was commonplace for the meetings to last for several hours, with one meeting going past midnight.
Although she was elected by the people of Oscoda to serve as the supervisor, the men on the board chipped away at Richards' authority and the duties of the position. They questioned her impartiality because she was employed as a real estate agent, employment she held when she was elected. Some duties a supervisor would typically have were stripped from her and reassigned to the clerk or superintendent.
In contrast, the board never questioned the fact that EIC Director Todd Dickerson was acting as the property manager for the new owner of the Aune Medical Center and negotiated what the township would be paying the new owner for storage.
Last summer the board voted to take Richard's office and assign it to Dickerson, who is a contractor and lives in Ohio, and as was previously reported, the board recently voted to enact the 90-day termination clause in his contract.
Dickerson repeatedly ignored Richard's public requests for a report on the public meetings regarding Furtaw Field that were held during the summer of 2021.
Richards, who said the decision to resign was a difficult one, referred to the ongoing challenges to Treasurer Jaimie McGuire's competence and integrity as a "witch hunt."
A low point of Richard's tenure as supervisor came during the March 14, 2022 board meeting when Jennifer Kirch was arrested when she approached the board during public comment about Dickerson. Richards told Kirch to stop talking. Richards pled with Kirch to calm down as she was being held down and handcuffed by police. Richards apologized for what happened and said it was something that she never wanted to see again. She described the experience as "awful."
Richards experienced a great amount of personal loss during her term as supervisor. Her long time partner Matt Jack died suddenly in 2021. Her mom, who had Alzheimers and cancer, died in February of 2023. She was called out at the Feb. 27 meeting by Clerk Josh Sutton for having taken a vacation. Richards was in Mexico with her sister when her mom took a turn and died.
Richards resigned after the heated interaction with Sutton, it appears to have been the final straw in what was a strained relationship.
Richards had a lot of history with some of the board members before she was elected. She started out as a part-time director of the Downtown Development Authority and was promoted to a full-time Community Development Coordinator by Robert Stalker who was the superintendent at the time. As previously reported, current board members Bill Palmer and Tim Cummings were on the board when they voted to suddenly terminate her as the Community Development Coordinator in 2018 after accepting Stalker's resignation.
It was Richards who was trained in how to obtain the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) designation when she worked for the township. She brought RRC certification to the table. Richards implemented the wayfinding signs and obtained multiple grants for the pier and other improvements to Oscoda Beach Park.
Richards has been a life-long Michigander and a 25-year resident of Oscoda, where she graduated high school in 1986. She then graduated from Ferris State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1992 and later moved back to Oscoda, where she’s been living for the last 16 years.
Richards has also been an active volunteer in the community for many years. She was a member of the Oscoda Sports Boosters for six years, three of which she was president, as well as serving five years as a coach for the Oscoda Otters Swim Club. Richards was a member of the Oscoda/AuSable Visitors and Convention Bureau Board and served as a board member of the Oscoda/AuSable Chamber of Commerce, where she was named Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2009. She also received the Oscoda Area Schools Hand in Hand Award for involvement with the backpack program, and was the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) 2013/2014 Business Associate of the Year.
Asked about her future plans, Richards said she isn't going anywhere.
"I love this town, always have, always will," Richards said. She added that she has no plans to run for public office in the future.
During public comment at the March 13 meeting and the special meeting held on March 15, a number of community members asked the board of trustees to hold a special election to replace the supervisor. At the special meeting, the board appointed Trustee Bill Palmer to fill the remainder of Richard's term as supervisor. (See separate story).