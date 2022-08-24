AUSABLE Twp. – Approximately 20 local property owners attended the Aug. 15 regular meeting of the AuSable Township Board of Trustees meeting to voice their concerns about the requirement to hook into the sewer extension project recently completed on US-23.
As previously reported, a group of residents had attended the July 18 AuSable Township board meeting for the same reason.
Barbara Pielock, Greg Wenn, Lisa Wenn and Dennis Roi, who had all attended the July 18 meeting, were joined by neighbors on both sides of US-23. In addition to those in attendance, trustees received a letter and an e-mail was read from a property owner who was not able to attend.
James McLuckie sent a two page letter to the trustees dated Aug. 12. According to his letter, McLuckie is retired and living on a fixed income. McLuckie’s letter included his current costs, and projected costs, if he hooks into the new sewer system.
“My current monthly cost for 1,000 gallons of water is $34.42. It breaks down to $31.24 for ready to serve Wastewater and $3.18 for the Water Used. This is an acceptable cost,” he wrote.
“By being required to tap into the sewer, my Charter Township of AuSable Utility Bill will now cost me an additional $86.67 per month: $61.01 for Ready to Serve Sewer, $19.73 for Sewer Debt and $5.93 for Sewer Used,” McLuckie added.
McLuckie reported that he would need to take out a loan to pay a plumber to hook into the sewer system. He estimated the cost of the project at over $22,000 and a five-year loan repayment to be $250 per month.
“I am at a loss as to how a retiree like me on a fixed income will be able pay and sustain such a huge increase long term. I can’t raise prices like a resort business to cover these costs. SSA won’t pay me extra. My income is fixed,” McLuckie wrote.
McLuckie asked to be exempted from hooking into the new sewer system.
“I also don’t believe that my septic tank is a threat to the health, safety and welfare of anyone. The drain field is too far from the lake to pollute it, and my neighbors don’t have wells for drinking water,” McLuckie concluded.
Larry Corbin Senior told trustees that he has been living in AuSable for 30 years and that his septic tank works fine. Corbin said he is 73 years old, receives Social Security and is not able to get a job. He asked that the township help residents with the cost.
Lisa Wenn argued that a number of her neighbors don’t have two extra dollars, much less what it will cost to hook into the sewer system.
“A lot of people simply cannot do this. Can’t we take a sliding scale for the people who are totally strapped? Let us stay here with our septic tank until I die. I don’t want to see my good friends and neighbors lose their home,” Wenn appealed to the board.
“We don’t have the option to kick the can down the road,” Beliveau responded.
“If your septic fails tomorrow, the Iosco County Health Department will not give you a permit,” he added.
Pielock, who described herself as a poor widow, said she lives on the opposite side of the road and has an acre of property. Pielock asked how much she would be fined if she did not hook into the sewer system.
“I’m pleading for common sense compassion. No one wants sewage in the lake. Half of the people are on the far side of the lake,” Pielock continued.
“Why can’t someone grandfather us?” Pielock asked.
“We didn’t make this up,” Beliveau responded, telling residents that the township was following the state law and the timeframe set by the state. He also reminded those in attendance that hundreds of people were happy with the work being completed. He talked about his neighbor who had to have his septic system cleaned every four days when the water level was high.
“The township didn’t make any money. We had an urgent cry from people who had failing systems, who could not use their houses or business. I’m part of this, I have two properties,” Beliveau said.
Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, who said that the township receives calls about the sewer system on a daily basis, added that some residents were happy that they will be having a functioning sewer system.
“Two people called who are enamored with having a working sewer system,” she added.
Craig Perry encouraged those in attendance to obtain multiple bids for the work. He had received three bids that ranged from $3,500 to $8,000.
Those in attendance had questions about where their lead was located, how the decision was made where to place the lead and how the bike path extension would impact the sewer project.
Wenn said that she and her husband had no say about where their lead was placed.
“Everyone had the opportunity to say where they wanted their lead. DPW went door to door, Supervisor Kevin Beliveau responded.
“We weren’t here. I do not live here all of the time. There is no reason why they couldn’t have called me,” Lisa Wenn responded to Beliveau.
Beliveau responded that the hookups are along the outside edge of the right away.
Roi argued that other costs would need to be incurred including taking down a tree and part of a fence, in order to hook into the sewer system.
Beliveau reminded those in attendance that the township had been able to obtain 75% of the funding for the project through grants and very low interest loans. He referred to the funding the township had received for the project as “unheard of.”
Beliveau also reiterated that the sewer rates are set by Oscoda Township who provide services to AuSable residents because AuSable Township does not have its own lagoon.
“Oscoda charges more than they charge their residents,” Trustee Alanda Barnes added.
“AuSable pays more than twice what Oscoda pays,” added Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis.