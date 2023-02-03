HALE – This Saturday, Feb. 11, all are invited to a full day of free, family-friendly fun during the 2023 Londo Lake Ice Fishing Contest in Hale.
Adding to the excitement awaiting anglers, there will also be loads of prizes, complimentary snacks in the warming tent and an opportunity to get in on a raffle drawing.
Participants can begin trying their luck on the lake at 8 a.m., and the contest will continue until 4 p.m. While they may fish on both East Londo Lake and West Londo Lake during the event, the sign-up station will be located in the warming tent at the West Londo Lake public access, at 2607 Plainfield Rd.
The annual event is again being coordinated by Rick Weaver, along with assistance from other organizers, such as Ryan Sheldon.
Sheldon points out that although the contest will officially commence at 8 a.m., participants are welcome to arrive anytime and fish for however long they would like, before the 4 p.m. conclusion of the tournament.
Those who take part will be seeking out three different species, as they vie to bring in the largest catch in the categories of perch, pike and bluegill, sunfish, crappie or other panfish. Organizers note that there will not be prizes for bass.
There will also be three different age divisions – 12 and under, 13-18 and 19 and older – with prizes being awarded for each winning species of fish in all of the age groups.
To prepare for the fun occasion, organizers say that participants should bring fishing rods or tip-ups, bait, an ice auger, warm clothes and something to sit on. For guests’ convenience, a porta-potty will be provided on site.
Throughout the day, contestants may stop into the heated tent at the West Londo Lake public access, to warm up and also enjoy free hot dogs and hot chocolate.
All prizes will then be presented to the competitors outside of the tent, as soon as the tournament wraps up. And for this, Sheldon has shared that the 2023 contest will feature more prizes than ever before.
A number of sponsors have supported the event, and their donations have allowed Sheldon and Weaver to scoop up some impressive gifts for this year’s winners – from tip-ups, jig poles and fishing buckets, to insulated, aerated minnow buckets and digital depth finders that allow anglers to assess potential fishing spots without having to drill a hole in the ice.
Along with some great deals that the organizers receive from the sponsors at Frank’s Great Outdoors, when purchasing the items, the prizes have been made possible through contributions from Wilson Trucking & Excavating, Tim Wade Concrete, Hale Hardware, Timlick’s Tree Service, Eno Construction, Town and Country Water Conditioning, Dave and Ronna Kern, Scofield Real Estate, Kel Stone Builders, Foco Construction, Whitetails Unlimited, Baker’s Outdoor Sports, Londo Lakes Store and Calvin Hewitt of Phantom Fire Protection.
A raffle will be held as part of the Londo Lake Ice Fishing Contest, as well, for which the lucky ticket holder will take home a brand new, 10-inch ION® electric ice auger. Tickets can be purchased for $5 apiece, or three for $10.
Many others also have a hand in bringing the tournament together, whether helping with the planning, setting up and then manning the tent or a number of other tasks. In addition to Sheldon – who collects the sponsorships – and Weaver, those who are assisting with the 2023 event include Cindy Sheldon, Rick Braun, Eric Bellville, Brian Bernard, Ron Bassi, Ron Lesneski, Ed Hodgins, Dave Kern, Ted Rafferty and Shawn Foco.
For more information, contact Weaver at 989-756-2748, or Sheldon at 989-709-1256.