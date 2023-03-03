OSCODA – A flurry of emails were exchanged between Oscoda Township officials prior to the Feb. 27 meeting. Issues between board members came to a head at the meeting where allegations and personal attacks became de rigueur.
The email exchanges started when Clerk Josh Sutton put a forensic audit request on the board agenda. A forensic audit is an examination of financial records to find any illegal financial activities.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, who is a Certified Public Finance Administrator and a Michigan Certified Professional Treasurer and has been the township’s treasurer for 20 years, said she felt ambushed again at the meeting.
At issue is the tax account that McGuire manages. Sutton questioned why his office wasn’t signing the checks and why the checks weren’t submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval.
According to McGuire, the funds held in the separate tax account, are not under the jurisdiction of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees. Checks are written out of the tax account to Iosco County, the Oscoda Schools, the Oscoda/AuSable Senior Center, Cedar Lake Improvement Board, Intermediate School District and the Robert J. Parks Library.
McGuire she has been writing checks out of the tax account the same way for the 20 years that she has been treasurer and that treasurers before her handled the account the same way.
During the board meeting McGuire read an e-mail from the auditor indicating that dual signatures are not required for funds dispersed from the tax account. Sutton and McGuire both read e-mails they had received from the attorney and the auditor during the discussion.
McGuire reached out to both Mary Jo Samotis, treasurer for AuSable Township and Julie Potts, with the City of East Tawas. Potts responded that checks from the tax account are not approved by the East Tawas board because they are not technically city funds.
McGuire said that she has to account for every cent of tax money the township takes in. The tax account has to balance with Iosco County to the penny. Over $10 million per year is collected by Oscoda Township in taxes alone.
“I’m going to say that I am super dismayed that I didn’t get to put this in here. I feel like since I provided information at a closed session, not too long ago, that my integrity and my work ethic has been attacked constantly,” McGuire stated emphatically.
“Well, I’m sorry you feel that way. It’s not an attack. It was actually due to the lack of documentation in the system,” Sutton responded.
McGuire said that she keeps a separate paper file since the only one that ever asks her for documentation related to the tax account is the auditor.
Sutton then started verbal sparring with Supervisor Ann Richards.
“You said you didn’t read the e-mails,” Sutton said to Richards.
“I read the e-mails,” Richards responded. “I feel you summarize things the way you want them to read. But again, that is my thought,” added Richards.
“I feel like you guys deflect, but I brought you facts tonight,” responded Sutton.
“You let me finish my sentence!” Richards said to Sutton.
“You don’t let anyone else,” Sutton responded.
“Yes, I do sir!” Richards responded.
“You’ve made comments here all night Ann. I just brought this to the board because I want them to be aware, for the board to make a decision, it’s not an attack” Sutton concluded.
At this point Trustee Steve Wusterbarth jumped in and said that he had a question. Wusterbarth said he went back to the audit and couldn’t see where the tax account had been tested.
“It is tested all the time!” McGuire responded.
Wusterbarth questioned why two people from the treasurer’s office were signing the checks. Wusterbarth added that he has a problem with the board not seeing the tax account checks.
McGuire reiterated that the tax funds are not the township’s money. The treasurer collects the money with taxes and then disperses it to the various entities.
“This board does not have any jurisdiction over the tax account,” McGuire said emphatically. Wusterbarth said that he was going to ask the township attorney about the township’s fiduciary responsibility regarding the tax account.
McGuire asked Sutton if he was trying to insinuate something by asking for a forensic audit.
McGuire, Richards and Sutton disagreed about what was said in the e-mails.
“That’s your interpretation,” Richards told Sutton.
“That’s why we have seven people here,” Sutton responded.
“Really, we have seven, thank you for pointing that out Josh,” Richards responded.
“Thank you, I appreciate it and your sarcasm too. Come back from vacation ready to go,” Sutton commented.
“Yup, it’s called mutual respect and when you start giving me mutual respect, Richards told Sutton.
“Interesting, interesting,” Sutton responded.
“With that are you requesting a forensic audit or are you asking the board what they want to do?” Richards asked Sutton.
“I’m asking the board what they want to do,” Sutton responded.
Richards reiterated that the item on the agenda was “Forensic Audit Request”.
Sutton made a motion that the board put out an RFP for a forensic audit of the 2022 year.
Palmer asked if the board could have a little more discussion. Trustee Bill Palmer said that he had learned a lot during the discussion. He noted that under statute it is allowed for the treasurer to have a separate tax account. Palmer said that e-mails from the attorney said that there were checks written out of the account that weren’t verified.
“Because no one asked me,” McGuire responded.
Palmer asked about a report being provided to Sutton so he could enter the tax information into the system.
McGuire explained that since the township’s information is now automated on the BS&A system, the treasurer’s office, not the clerk’s office enters the tax information.
“If that report had been provided to the clerk by you, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Palmer responded.
“I will ask the auditor what their logic is about that,” McGuire told Palmer.
Palmer went on to read sections of the various e-mails and summarized what the auditor and attorney said in the e-mails. Palmer concluded that the township did not need to have a forensic audit but asked that the auditor test some of the tax account reimbursement checks during the 2023 audit of the 2022 financials.
McGuire commented that a forensic audit is expensive.
Palmer noted that the audit would be starting soon and that both the attorney and the auditor addressed the fact that the tax account could be included in the audit. Palmer reiterated that he had learned something and he thought the township should let the auditor do their job.
“I’m assuming we’ll be fine,” Palmer noted.
Palmer brought up the letter that came from the Iosco County treasurer that said what a good relationship McGuire had with the county. Palmer said he would like McGuire to have the same relationship with people at the township.
“I would love that!” McGuire responded.
“That means coming together and working together on all these things,” Palmer responded.
Sutton brought up the documentation again. McGuire responded that he could have walked down the hall and asked her for it.
“I took it the direction I would expect you to,” Sutton told McGuire.
McGuire told Sutton he can print out the list of checks she is writing anytime he wants out of the accounts payable system. She added that she would start scanning in the documentation with the tax checks.
At this point Richards asked Sutton what he wanted to do with his motion. Sutton said that he was satisfied with McGuire’s explanation of how the tax account is managed and rescinded his request for a forensic audit, adding that the township would follow the advice of the auditor and the attorney for the upcoming season.
Richards tried to move onto the next agenda item, however, at this point Wusterbarth interrupted the meeting and made a motion that the auditor be charged with going through four years’ worth of tax account records, test them and send a report back to the board.
“Four years? We had an audit before,” McGuire responded.
“Jaimie they’ve never been tested before,” Wusterbarth responded.
“You’re not charging that to my account,” McGuire told Wusterbarth.
“It will be up to the board,” Wusterbarth responded.
Richards clarified that Wusterbarth wanted years 2019-2022 included.
The motion received support from Palmer and passed in a vote of 5 to 2 with Richards and McGuire voting no.
As previously reported, Oscoda Township had an unqualified audit in 2022 of the 2021 financials. The Oscoda Press asked McGuire how much the testing of the four years’ worth of tax account records would cost the township. McGuire said she had no idea.