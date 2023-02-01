LANSING – Get outdoors and enjoy time with family and friends during winter Free Fishing Weekend, Feb. 18-19. On those two days, everyone – residents and non-residents alike – can fish without a license, though all other fishing regulations still apply.
During this weekend, the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and nearly 1,100 DNR-managed boating access sites.
Michigan has been celebrating Free Fishing Weekend every year since 1986 to promote awareness of the finest fishing Michigan has to offer and the state's vast aquatic resources. With more than 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams and 11,000 inland lakes, Michigan and fishing are a perfect match.
Before heading out to fish, make sure you and your fishing buddies are prepared for winter weather and review our ice safety tips at Michigan.gov/IceSafety.
If you already have a fishing license, take someone new with you in 2023 and introduce them to this wonderful activity during the winter Free Fishing Weekend. More information on Free Fishing Weekend can be found online at Michigan.gov/FreeFishing. For the most current fishing regulations, visit Michigan.gov/DNRDigests.