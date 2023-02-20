TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls basketball team played down at Beaverton on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Lady Braves came up short on the road trip, 45-22.
“This was definitely a game we could have had,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “We really struggled putting the ball in the basket. The girls worked hard and played very competitively though. I was very happy with their effort.”
The Lady Beavers led 11-5 after the first quarter and 21-7 at the half. In the third quarter, Reese Cadorette was able to net six points, but Tawas was still behind entering the fourth, 31-19. The lone bucket in the final frame was a three by Kori Schaaf.
“We brought the score down to 12 late in the third quarter with our ball pressure which was exciting, but we just couldn’t quite get it down,” Edwards said. “I liked their fight.”
The Braves had Cadorette finish with eight points, Brooke Binder netted seven, Schaaf scored three and with two apiece was Autumn Edwards and Alexa Thornton. Cadorette also had five rebounds and four steals, Binder had four rebounds and Alex Felske was able to pick up three steals.
Tawas (3-13 overall) hosted Hillman on Monday, was at Kalkaska on Tuesday and wraps up the regular season at home on Thursday against Ogemaw Heights. The Braves also open up Division 3 district action on Wednesday, March 1 against Alcona, up in Oscoda. Other teams in the district are Oscoda, the Charlton Heston Academy and Roscommon.