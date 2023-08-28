TAWAS CITY – The list of firsts continues for the Tawas Area girls golf team. The first year program played in their first away tournament on Monday, Aug. 21 over in Houghton Lake, at the Quest Golf Course.
“Due to some scheduling conflicts and family vacations, we only had four girls compete,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “It was a tremendous learning experience. It was our team’s first tournament that was standard stroke play, instead of the scramble format we had done previously.
“Playing your own ball in a competitive environment might be one of the most stressful things in sports. There are no substitutions and no timeouts. Just you, your thoughts, and the other girls you’re playing with for the next five to six hours.”
Tawas’ best score came from Catie Push, who had a 121. Eliza Primm also shot a 141. Quinn Seyfried hit a 151 and Olivia Livingston carded a 164.
“This tournament gives us a great baseline so we know what we have to work on in practice and where we can make our biggest improvements,” Vainer said. “I am supremely confident these numbers will drop precipitously in the coming weeks. They have shown me to be much better golfers than those scores would indicate. The girls are really starting to settle in to the routine of golfing and improving their skills every day. I have been very happy seeing how passionate the girls have become about golf and their drive to be better golfers.”
Tawas will compete again on Tuesday in a home dual match against Ogemaw Heights, at Singing Bridge Golf Course. The Braves also travel to Pinconning on Thursday, Sept. 7 for a dual match at Maple Leaf Golf Course.