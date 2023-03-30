OSCODA – Applications are being accepted until April 14 for the vacant seat on the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees.
For those interested in applying, applications can picked up at the Oscoda Township Hall, located at 110 S. State Street during business hours or online at www.oscodatownshipmi.gov.
A special meeting is scheduled for April 17 from 10 a.m. top 12:30 p.m. to review applications and conduct interviews. Supervisor Bill Palmer made a motion to schedule the special meeting during the March 27 regular meeting of the board. His motion received support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth and passed unanimously. Palmer said he wants the new trustee to be in place for the next board meeting scheduled for April 24. The board is not holding a meeting on April 10 due to the Easter holiday.
According to the Michigan Township Association, the requirements for a township trustee are the following: a person must be a township elector, but property ownership is not required. An elector is defined as anyone 18 years of age, who is a U.S. citizen and has lived at least 30 days in the township for which they will serve.
Oscoda Township placed an ad in the Oscoda Press for the trustee position and added several other qualifications including knowledge of township laws, government responsibilities, functions and powers. Also listed were identify the major functions of each branch of government-local, state and federal-along with their relationship to each other. Understand the duties and responsibilities of the office of township trustee is also listed. Additional requirements include knowledge of the various committees, boards and commissions serving the township, including their roles and responsibilities. Understands how township policies and procedures are set, demonstrates knowledge of how ordinances are lawfully adopted and legally enforced, are also listed.
As previously reported, supervisor Ann Richards resigned from the board effective March 17. Palmer took office as supervisor on March 18, leaving a vacancy on the board.