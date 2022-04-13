AUSABLE TWP. — With four members in attendance, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved purchase of an R2-Series Bobcat Compact Excavator for $62,197.02 at their regular April 4 meeting. Motion by Trustee Diana London, support from Yvette Ramsdell.
Clerk Kelly Graham chaired the meeting. Supervisor Kevin Beliveau, Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis and Trustee Alanda Barnes were not in attendance.
According to Superintendent Eric Strayer, the slightly upgraded model, costing $2,046.10 more than the most recent quote, is available in the dealer’s lot in Saginaw at Carleton Equipment Bobcat of Saginaw/Flint. This model is available for immediate purchase and use during the busy summer season. The Bobcat was originally included in the capital improvement project budget for $52,500 based on a quote received in 2021.