TAWAS CITY – Provided that one stipulation is met, Tawas City officials have agreed to sell a piece of property for $1, in exchange for a utility easement.
It was during the March 6 council meeting when, among other business, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning said that money has been budgeted this fiscal year to complete survey work and have the city attorney draft an agreement for a utility easement across privately-owned property at the dead end of Margo Street.
Horning and Tawas City’s department of public works director have been in communication with the property owner, Jeff Brettrager, who would like the municipality to consider selling him a city-owned parcel on Industrial Avenue for $1, in exchange for the utility easement.
“The City has advertised this property for sale since 2015; we’ve only had a few inquiries and no offers or proposals,” Horning said of the land on Industrial Avenue, which is the site of the former sewer treatment plant. “So it’s something that the city’s owned for many, many years and it’s just sat vacant for all that time.”
She said that Brettrager’s intended use of the property would be a perfect fit, as far as the city’s zoning ordinance, for inclusion in the industrial park.
Brettrager is the owner/president of a CNC business, Brettrager Machining, which he says would like to build a 4,000-6,000 square foot facility in order to conduct its machining operations. “The lot would only be used for manufacturing.”
The business currently operates from another building, for which the existing three-year lease is set to expire on June 1, 2025. But Brettrager is looking to expand his business and have his own facility.
Should he take over the Industrial Avenue parcel, he advised the council in his letter explaining the proposed project, that the start of the build would possibly happen in spring 2024.
He also listed the approximate investment cost at $400,000.
His $1 offer for the lot would be in exchange for the easement across his property in the 1000 block of Margo Street.
“I would like the lot to be in my name without a certain time frame to build,” he also wrote. The intention is there to build, Brettrager continued, but he doesn’t want the property to be forfeited if nothing is built “in certain time and/or requirement.”
As for the easement agreement, Horning explained that this is needed for a future water project. A water line will be extended through the city’s 110 Acres property, up through their right-of-way easement and then connect to the end of Margo – which also comes in just behind the Bay Inn on US-23 – and where access will be needed across Brettrager’s land.
“And that will create a water loop for water quality,” Horning said of the project. Although this isn’t slated to occur until 2036, she pointed out that the city has it in this year’s budget to start working on the necessary easement agreements for same.
Mayor Pro Tem Jackie Masich wondered if the council would like to include some sort of time frame for Brettrager to build. “Not a short time frame,” she said, but she would hate to sell a piece of property for $1, and it never be developed.
“I think a time frame is good,” agreed Councilman Ed Nagy.
Councilmen Mike Russo and Chuck Klenow pointed out, though, that this is counter to the request outlined in Brettrager’s letter.
Russo said he doesn’t have an argument with that, if they’re talking a few years for Brettrager to get his feet under him to build a facility. But long-term, if it’s been 10 or 15 years and still nothing is happening, “I’d like to think we could put some sort of time frame on it.”
“I would agree,” echoed Klenow.
Masich moved to accept Brettrager Manufacturing’s proposal for the utility easement trade, for the sale of the property, with the contingency that the city would require building within 15 years. Supported by Russo, the motion passed 6-0, with Councilman Jeff Coon not in attendance.
In other action at their latest meeting, the council approved a request for Coon to be excused from that night’s event, as well as the upcoming meeting on March 20; approved a permit request from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce and Wolverine Fireworks, for the Independence Day fireworks display to be launched off the pier in Tawas City Shoreline Park this July 4; and met in closed session, in accordance with Section 8 (1)(h) of the Open Meetings Act, to continue the discussion from their last two meetings regarding correspondence from the city attorney.
In separate matters – and following up on an item which was previously reported in this publication – “After several meetings, we are making progress on an agreement with the police union and hope to have a draft to the Council in the next few weeks,” Horning stated, in her background memo for the council meeting.
In other updates, she also referenced the city’s invitation to an inaugural quarterly meeting that will be hosted in April, by Iosco County and Develop Iosco. The purpose of this and the subsequent gatherings, which are designed for local units of government within the county, will be to go over emerging topics of interest to governmental leaders.
Economic development, a county-wide recycling drop-off program, high-speed internet expansion and a May ballot proposal associated with a millage, will be among the items of discussion at the first event.
Horning told the council that she feels this is going to be a good program and, given that there are some important topics on the agenda, she thinks it would be wise to have some representation from Tawas City at these events.
The council also heard on March 6, from Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) Chief Steve Masich. In his update, he said that the county fire association receives annual funding from the state of Michigan. And with this, the local fire chiefs put together a list of subjects on which they would like their departments to undergo training.
“Last Saturday was one of them,” he shared, noting that the Grant Township Fire Department hosted an ice rescue training which was attended by more than a dozen local firefighters, including members of the TCFD, and lasted approximately eight hours.
In other department news, it was during the prior council meeting on Feb. 21 when Masich advised that the TCFD would be applying for a AAA Traffic Safety Grant, in the hope of acquiring air lift bags.
Used to raise and/or shift vehicles that have been involved in a crash, for example, Masich said that the equipment is capable of lifting up to 31 tons.
“There’s a $15,000 limit,” he added of the grant request, “and that is actually the cost of that particular equipment. That’s 100% pay out.
“There’s no other department in this county that has that piece of equipment,” he continued. “So I think that would be an asset to our department.”
As for the latest with the TCFD Dive Team, he noted that the members recently had a joint session with the Oscoda Township Underwater Rescue & Recovery Team, which was very educational.
The camaraderie and the gelling together of the two teams has been working out quite well also, he noted.
TCFD’s dive team membership is currently at 10, and two of the participants were scheduled to attend a dive rescue training in South Haven, after which they would be sharing what they learned with the other members.
In separate business, it was also during the prior meeting on Feb. 21, when the council adopted a resolution authorizing a liquor license for Jim Brownell’s restaurant, Tawas Bay Pizza Co.
“The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Liquor Control Commission has a program that allows businesses located in a DDA to apply for and obtain a liquor license,” Horning stated, and the new license application requires an approved resolution (form LCC-106) from the legislative body.
Brownell, who also attended the meeting, said that he has applied for a Class C license, which would allow his establishment to sell liquor, beer and wine on premises, but no carry-out.
He added that the business has been doing really well since opening roughly five years ago, and customers frequently ask if they serve alcohol.
He’s not looking to make the restaurant a bar, but he said he thinks that they need to have the product available, and that an area for this is currently being constructed with the new addition that was put on the restaurant. “So it’s working out pretty well.”