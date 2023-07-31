OSCODA – Steve LaJoie’s canoe racing career might be reaching its twilight. Wes Dean’s career feels like it is just taking off. Over the weekend in the 75th Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon, the two joined forces to help produce an impressive victory as they reached Finish Line Park in downtown Oscoda on Sunday; almost three minutes ahead of the second place canoe. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was 15, it feels amazing,” Dean, of Traverse City, said. After finishing runner-up the last two marathons, this is Dean’s first championship in the much-heralded event. LaJoie, of Mirabel, Quebec is no stranger to success at the marathon. The victory in this marathon, which the 47-year-old claims might be his last, gives him a 13th championship in the event; the second most all-time. “It feels really good, like the other ones and I’m always happy to get it done,” LaJoie said. “It was a great day and (I had) a great partner. I’m super proud for Wes, he has his first one. More to come for him, and for me, I’m probably done.” A total of 110 canoes started the race in Grayling at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Paddlers ran with their canoes Lemans-style down the streets and into the river, beginning their 120-mile non-stop, six dam portage voyage to downtown Oscoda. A total of 14 teams dropped from the endurance-to-the-max event before reaching the finish line. Dean and LaJoie certainly had to work for their victory. They battled a team of Christophe Proulx and Ryan Halstead, who are both former champions of the marathon, for much of the race. They were within a canoe length of each other at nearly every checkpoint; including the final one at Foote Dam. Shortly after Foote Dam, Dean and LaJoie found some extra speed to take control of the race, crossing the finish line with the second place canoe nowhere in sight. They clocked a winning time of 14 hours 23 minutes and six seconds. “It was tough competition, those guys were great,” LaJoie said. “We didn’t know the outcome until we finally got a breakaway. We tried a few times because we didn’t want to sprint those guys at the end, for sure.” Dean, who was in his 12th marathon at just 28-years-old, mostly echoed his legendary partner’s sentiment. “Just the desire to win (pushed us) and like Steve said, we didn’t want to sprint those guys at the end because they are extremely fast,” he said. “We put it all on the line there, basically that was the time to go for it. It was a pretty good night, a pretty smooth race overall and I’m glad it ended the way it did.” It was a thrilling battle for the women’s championship as well. Lydia Huelskamp and Kaitlin Mynar, both of San Marcos, Texas had to battle from behind to pull off a victory; the first for Huelskamp and second for Mynar. Their winning time was 16:28:32; good for 42nd place overall. “It was very exciting to win,” Mynar said. “We knew we had a chance, but we had a bad sprint time so we started four rows behind (Michelle Laprade and Sylvie Nadeau). We were getting split times from our feed crew and when we finally caught up at McKinley Bridge (about eight hours into the race) we just tried to keep putting on as much time as possible because we knew they’d be good across the ponds with the deep water. “We mostly just tried to focus on running our own race, we weren’t going to burn ourselves up early by trying to chase them. We caught good rides when we could, made sure we never skipped eating, and just tried to grind it out and basically let the chips fall.” The strategy worked, as they not only passed Laprade and Nadeau, but they ended finishing ahead of them by more than 20 minutes; giving them the women’s championship quite comfortably. “It’s an amazing feeling, a lot of hard work has gone into it,” Huelskamp said. “I feel honored to have my name in the presence of some of my paddling role models. I think for us our main goal we set out with was to run our race. That really paid off for us in the end because we knew when to surge and when to settle in.” Also of note was Michael Schlimmer of Cortland, NY and Eve Chamberland of Shawinigan, Quebec winning the mixed division in a time of 15:17:47, good for 12th overall. Proulx and Halstead took second at 14:25:48, Mike Davis and Guillaume Blais placed third at 14:26:24, in fourth was Chris Issendorf and Pete Mead at 14:29:14 and crossing fifth was Weston Willoughby and Matt Meersman at 14:32:32. Taking sixth was Ryan Zaveral and Matt Gabriel, Jr. at 14:34:06, Daniel Medina and Carson Burmeister was seventh at 14:42:33, taking eighth was Logan Mynar and Clay Wyatt at 14:46:25, in ninth was Kyle Mynar and Kyle Stonehouse at 14:46:26 and taking 10th was Richard Lauth and Colin Hunter at 15:07:20. Stonehouse, is a former East Tawas resident and now of Grayling, was the top finisher of paddlers with local ties. Other locals included Sean Brabant of Roscommon and Caleb Watson of Oscoda placing 30th 16:03:56. Dan Mecklenburg of Columbus, Ohio and Jon Webb of Mio (formerly of Oscoda) crossed 31st with a time of 16:05:51. Drew Compau of Addis, La. and Chad Brandt of Union, Ky., both former Hale residents, were 32nd on a time of 16:08:43. Placing 52nd was Rodney Elliott of Grayling and Joey Kimsel of Oscoda, with a time of 16:48:42. In 57th was LJ Bourgeois of Greenbush and Bryce Martin of Grayling on a time of 16:57:51 and behind them in 58th was Chase Matthews of Brownstown, formerly of Harrisville and Austin Poland of Oscoda with a 16:59:33. Taking 63rd was Bruce Barton of Homer and Carrie Montgomery of Mikado on a 17:10:08. Noah VanderVeen and Josie VanderVeen, both of East Tawas, placed 68th by crossing at 17:19:00. With a time of 17:03:27 and in 70th was Eric Dittenber of Traverse City, formerly of AuGres and Terry Curley of East Tawas. Diana Jurewicz of Omer and Sarah Webb of Mio, formerly of Oscoda, placed 77th with a time of 17:39:12. Taking 83rd was Kris Kalbfleisch of Mio and Ursula Latreille of Curran on a time of 18:01:12. Keith Wojahn of Tawas City and Jerry Killingbeck of East Tawas finished 85th on a time of 18:07:57. Jeremy Kellogg and Josh Kellogg finished 92nd, timing out at 18:28:13. Three local teams also unfortunately had to drop out of the race, due to being over the time limit at checkpoints. Daniel Sherman of Frankenmuth and Chris Scully of Lincoln timed out at Camp 10. Jay Mammel of East Tawas and Dale Thompson of Kentwood went over time at Parmalee, as did the Tawas City duo of Alecia Bischoff and Kevin Ornatowski. For complete results visit www.ausablecanoemarathon.org.
For complete results visit www.ausablecanoemarathon.org.