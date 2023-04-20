LANSING – Roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season Friday, April 28.
MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Some parks operate seasonally, usually closing in late October and reopening in the spring.
While parks are scheduled to be open April 28, motorists should not expect drinking water at all parks to be turned on until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.
A map showing the status of MDOT roadside parks is available on the MDOT website, michigan.gov/mdot/travel/tourists/roadside-parks.