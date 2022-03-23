OSCODA — Alpena Community College President Dr. Don MacMaster released a statement on March 17 lifting ACC’s mandatory mask policy, effective immediately.
The new mask policy will contain the following components:
- Mask wearing for students, staff, and the community will no longer be mandatory in campus buildings.
- Students and staff who want to continue wearing masks are welcome and encouraged to do so.
- Instructors who want to mandate mask wearing for students in their classrooms will have the authority to do so.
These new policies have been put in place after careful consideration and judgement based on the most recent information and recommendations from District Health Department #4, according to college officials.
Alpena Community College officials said they will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation, work with local health officials, and will continue to make appropriate changes if necessary.