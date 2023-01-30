TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls basketball team was able to get back into the win column on Monday, Jan. 23. The Lady Braves were playing down at Pinconning, and notched a 42-23 victory.
“Was a nice win for us, definitely refreshing,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “The girls played well and we had six players contribute to scoring with Reese Cadorette having her best offensive game of the season with 15 points, which included four three pointers. Everyone contributed to rebounds and steals as well.”
In the first quarter, Catie Push was able to score six points and Alex Felske and Ellary Warner had four apiece, as the Lady Braves got off to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter.
Kenna Seyfried scored four points in the second to help Tawas extend the gap to 30-7 at the half and four Cadorette points in the third bolstered the margin to 37-13 entering the fourth.
Cadorette finished with 15 points, Push put in eight points, Seyfried and Warner both finished with six points, Felske had five and Kaitlyn Swales added two. Felske led the team in rebounding with five while Broke Binder and Seyfried had four rebounds each. Cadorette also had three steals and three rebounds and Alexa Thornton had three steals.
“It was a good night especially with one of our top scorers not there and one of our best defenders still out,” Edwards said. “I’m really proud of these ladies for their effort and hard work. I feel like our chemistry is growing and we’re working together better and better.”
Tawas (3-8 overall) hosted Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday and will host Alpena on Monday and plays down at Saginaw Valley Lutheran on Tuesday.