WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team made the trip up to Rogers City on Friday. The Lady Cardinals met the Lady Hurons in what was a North Star League Big Dipper contest, but they were unable to keep up with the host school, dropping the game 58-23.
According to head coach Sarah Gibson, Brooke Saunders, Anna Butler and Brianne Wanks led the team in scoring, with Brianne hitting two-of-five from three point land.
W-P (1-8 overall, 0-3 NSL Big Dipper) hosted AuGres on Monday, played down at Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday, plays at Mio on Thursday and returns home to battle Alcona on Tuesday.