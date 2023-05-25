WHITTEMORE – A youth craft club is open to youth, ages five to seven as of Jan. 1, 2023, who are interested in making fun and easy crafts.
The club will meet at the Whittemore Fire Hall on Mondays, from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning on June 5. Enrollment is free.
Space is limited to the first 12 youth registered. Register at https://4honline.com/#/user/sign-in and for the club select SPIN Club Iosco 4-H Cloverbud Crafts.
For more information about 4-H, contact the Iosco County MSU Extension Office at 989-362-3449.