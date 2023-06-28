LANSING – Harmful algal blooms (HABs) in the state’s recreational waters will be the next topic of discussion in the Environmental Emergency Preparedness and Response Webinar Series. The programs are put on by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and the upcoming webinar has been scheduled from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.
According to EGLE, cyanobacteria – also known as blue-green algae – are a natural part of lakes, rivers and ponds. Unfortunately, some cyanobacteria can produce toxins and, in high concentrations, can cause health effects in both animals and people. When conditions are right, the cyanobacteria can multiply rapidly, forming a HAB.
EGLE and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) routinely discover or receive reports of HABs in Michigan, and work with local health departments to protect the public when toxins are discovered.
Those from EGLE and MDHHS are inviting the public to join them for this informational webinar on what HABs are, how they impact surface waters and what can be done about them.
The event will include a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session, and is open to anyone interested in HABs. To register, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gYVfs-H4SLCeEkfelewODA#/registration. A link to the registration form can also be found on EGLE’s "Outreach" webpage, at Michigan.gov/EGLEevents.
EGLE notes that large-scale environmental incidents and emergency events – such as fires, floods, dam failures and oil spills – can and do occur in Michigan, and have the potential to cause devastating impacts to human health and the environment. However, the damage caused by these disasters can be mitigated with proper preparedness and response.
Therefore, EGLE has been presenting its Environmental Emergency Preparedness and Response Webinar Series to help business, industry, government and the spill response community understand the complexities of preparing for and responding to large-scale environmental incidents. The sessions also provide an understanding of the various associated roles, responsibilities, regulations and response technologies.
Recordings of each webinar are available, as well, by either scrolling through the Michigan.gov/EGLEevents webpage, or by going directly to https://www.michigan.gov/egle/outreach/environmental-emergency-preparedness-and-response-webinar-series.
For program inquires, reach out to Ryan Blazic at BlazicR@Michigan.gov. Questions on registering for the webinar may be directed to either Alana Berthold, at BertholdA@Michigan.gov, or Joel Roseberry at RoseberryJ@Michigan.gov.