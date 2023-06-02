EAST TAWAS – In an event sponsored by the Tawas Area Rotary Club, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus crew will soon be performing at Dewey Durant Park in East Tawas.
Scheduled for Sunday, July 2, with show times at both 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., organizers are encouraging event goers to get their tickets early. This will not only ensure one’s seat, in case tickets sell out, but the cost will also be a bit cheaper and buyers can avoid the lines at the box office. Further, a higher percentage of advance ticket sales are returned to the sponsor, meaning that more money will go back into the community.
An adult ticket is $13 if purchased in advance, or $16 at the box office. Children ages 2-12 and seniors age 65 and older will each pay $8 for advance tickets or, if buying them at the box office, it will be $9.
To snag up a ticket ahead of time, they are currently being sold at East Tawas City Hall and the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce – each of which are located on Newman Street – and during the Tuesday Night Live events which are hosted in downtown East Tawas, also on Newman Street. They can be purchased on Saturdays at Gateway Park in Tawas City, as well, during the farmers market. Tickets are also available online, at https://cm-circus.square.site/.
In addition to the actual performances, the circus day schedule includes a tent raising and tour at 9:30 a.m., plus a midway, which will open at 1 p.m. and feature everything from pony rides and face painting, to concessions and a giant slide.
As for the show itself, this tented, one-ring circus assures that no seat is further than 40 feet away from the ring, so all attendees will be able to see the action up-close. The circus will include aerialists, horses, daredevils, crowd favorite Leo the Clown and much more.
As the event date draws closer, a full preview story with additional details will be shared in this publication. In the meantime, though, anyone wanting to learn more can visit cmcircus.com, check out the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Instagram and Facebook pages, call 580-326-8833 or send an e-mail to either cmcircus@gmail.com or tawascircus@gmail.com.